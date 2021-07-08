Sylvia Fowles with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
While Arizona has one of the best WRs in the league in DeAndre Hopkins, the defense has its hands full with the number of top WRs they will face in 2021.
“It is a Kentucky reunion. … It felt good to be out there with those guys again.”
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor joins The Rush to rank: the Mets’ hot start this season, Jacob deGrom’s historic assault on the record books, and which other Mets’ players deserve All-Star nods. PLUS: Francisco Lindor surprises Vanderbilt commit Dylan Lesko of Burford High School (Buford, Ga.) with the 2020-21 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award!
"sad 2 miss Wimbledon this year but i’ve been getting in the spirit" 🎾👟
Devin Booker has been sharing his vintage car collection throughout the playoffs, and showed up in style to Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
It already seemed unlikely Kelly Oubre Jr. would return to the Warriors next season. His latest remarks didn't help the cause.
After making controversial "diversity" comments, Nichols has been bumped from her role while Taylor has been promoted.
The Warriors reached for the wallet to hire three new coaches, all more experienced than those they are replacing.
Bradley Beal has impressed legendary coach Gregg Popovich so far for many reasons, one of them for his thickness.
We may soon see a Badger legend play significant minutes in this year's NBA Finals
Olympian Gabby Thomas is speaking out and calling for support for Black athletes gearing up to compete in Tokyo this summer. “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year,” Thomas tweeted on Tuesday. This comes in response to people saying they would boycott the Tokyo Olympics after sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was controversially banned from the games due to a positive test for marijuana.
Boris Becker is at the centre of a sexism row after describing a Wimbledon quarter-finalist’s fiancee as “very pretty” during BBC commentary. The three-time former champion remarked “they do say they have the most beautiful women in Hungary” as Centre Court footage cut to Márton Fucsovics's watching partner. Stephanie Hilborne, chief executive of Women in Sport, was among a host of diversity campaign groups to accuse Becker of “objectification”. Main commentator John Inverdale, who once landed h
Would the Pistons trade pick No. 1? The OKC Thunder are reportedly one of four teams who have shown interest in moving up to get the first pick.
Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett just hauled in $16 million for an 11,000-square-foot home that's still under construction in Malibu.
Why is Devin Booker rooting against Devin Booker? Because he's a huge fan of the Bucks' star swingman. Make sense? Read on.
A fisherman who wished to remain anonymous landed a massive German brown trout that was certified as a world record by the IGFA.
The Warriors would be thrilled if what Mychal Thompson said becomes the reality ...
Raphielle Johnson offers his projection of all 60 picks in his most recent mock draft. To no one's surprise, a familiar face remains in the top spot. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)
Wimbledon draws in the celebs every year, and Sixers star Ben Simmons made a notable appearance Monday. By Adam Hermann
By merit, he doesn't appear to deserve a spot on the Olympic roster.