Sylvia Fowles with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics

Reuters

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova rolled back the years as she reached the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time since 2011 by beating former world number one Victoria Azarenka 5-7 6-3 6-2 on Sunday. The 31st seed, who will play in the last eight of a Grand Slam for the seventh time but has never progressed further, sent down 44 winners in a display of constant aggression on a sun-kissed Philippe Chatrier court. She will next face either 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams or Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.