Sylvia Fowles (16 points) Highlights vs. Mercury

Sylvia Fowles grabs 16 points to help the Lynx defeat the Mercury on Wednesday night.
The Lynx woke up in Phoenix Wednesday morning a half-game out of a playoff spot. It was there, right in front of them. This was thanks to Atlanta's loss Tuesday, which further jumbled the bottom of the WNBA standings filled with teams fighting for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx entered their game with the Mercury knowing a win would mean a flight back home in seventh place, playoff ...
After 15 WNBA seasons and eight with the Minnesota Lynx, Sylvia Fowles is retiring after this season and will play her final game at Target Center Friday night.
