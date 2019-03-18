Sylvester Stallone Has Some Advice for UFC Champion Conor McGregor

Photo credit: Steve Jennings - Getty Images

From Men's Health

Rocky and Rambo star Sylvester Stallone has expressed his concern for UFC fighter Conor McGregor following his most recent arrest in Miami.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in Beverly Hills, Stallone said that the Irish fighter is facing a personal and professional crossroads, in the aftermath of his loss to longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. “This is a crossroad in his life,” he said. “This is probably the most important one because if he doesn’t live up to his ideal, If he can’t overcome his fear and beat this man, I think it’ll plague him for the rest of his life.”

According to Stallone, McGregor should be “inspired” by his recent career setbacks, and channel all of his anger and frustrations into his work, instead of lashing out or being bitter.

“I think he lost last time because he got resentful, he got prideful, he got arrogant,” Stallone said of McGregor’s defeat by Nurmagomedov last year. “He walked right up to that gentleman and he just got smashed in the face when he could have been defensive. There was no Plan B. Not even a Plan A minus.”

A huge fan of UFC, Stallone is keen to see a rematch between the two fighters, if McGregor can shrug off his inner saboteur and bring a new attitude into the ring. “I wanna see a guy that leaves everything on the table,” he said.

And as for the way McGregor conducts himself in public, Stallone has some simple advice. “Keep smiling,” he said. “You can’t critique a smile.”

McGregor was arrested last week for smashing a fan’s phone, and has since stated that he needs to work on his patience. Maybe he should take on Stallone as his new anger management coach.

