Sylvester Namo: Castleford Tigers prop faces lengthy ban for Willie Isa tackle
Castleford Tigers prop Sylvester Namo has been given a Grade F charge for dangerous contact in their 60-6 Challenge Cup defeat by Wigan.
Namo was involved in the tackle that left Warriors second-rower Willie Isa with a dislocated ankle.
If he is found guilty of the charge he could face a ban of at least six games.
Meanwhile, Catalans back-rower Bayley Sironen has been handed a Grade E charge for head contact in their Cup loss to Huddersfield Giants.
