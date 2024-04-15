Sylvester Namo: Castleford Tigers prop faces lengthy ban for Willie Isa tackle

Papua New Guinea prop Sylvester Namo joined Castleford in the off-season [Getty Images]

Castleford Tigers prop Sylvester Namo has been given a Grade F charge for dangerous contact in their 60-6 Challenge Cup defeat by Wigan.

Namo was involved in the tackle that left Warriors second-rower Willie Isa with a dislocated ankle.

If he is found guilty of the charge he could face a ban of at least six games.

Meanwhile, Catalans back-rower Bayley Sironen has been handed a Grade E charge for head contact in their Cup loss to Huddersfield Giants.

