Sylvania football coach Tyler Vann to leave Rams to take job at Scottsboro

Sylvania football coach Tyler Vann announced that he would be leaving the Rams program to take the head coaching job at Scottsboro high.

Vann had spent three seasons leading the Rams, making the Class 3A semifinals and third round over the last two seasons. He led them to a undefeated region title in 2023. Vann went 28-10 in his three seasons with the Rams.

"Leaving Sylvania was a really tough decision because I really did love the community there. I love the kids, you know yesterday was bittersweet because the start of the day was tough because I had to look all my football guys and say goodbye. You build relationships when you do things and coach good kids like that and then you love them and create relationships. That's what makes moving and taking other jobs tough, that's the toughest part of the transition but I'm really excited to be the head football coach at Scottsboro high school," Vann said in a statement to the Gadsden Times.

Vann came to the Rams after one season coaching Class 1A Woodville going 5-6 in 2020. Vann returns to Scottsboro after previously being an assistant coach there.

