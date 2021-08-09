Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Sykes Enterprises, Inc.
·25 min read

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquisition Update: On June 18, 2021, Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated ("SYKES" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading full life cycle provider of global customer experience management services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, and Sitel Group®, a leading global provider of customer experience (“CX”) products and solutions, announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) in which Sitel Group®, through a wholly owned subsidiary, will acquire all of SYKES’ outstanding shares of common stock at a purchase price of $54 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $2.2 billion on a fully diluted basis. Subsequent to the announcement, SYKES filed a Definitive Proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing the date of the Special Meeting of shareholders to vote on the transaction. This meeting is scheduled for August 24, 2021 at 8 AM ET at the Rivergate Tower, 400 N. Ashley Drive, Suite 320, 3rd Floor, Conference Room A, Tampa, FL 33602. Sitel Group® expects to obtain all required regulatory approvals and to close the transaction shortly after the shareholder meeting.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated announced today its financial results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Second quarter 2021 revenues of $448.9 million increased $32.1 million, or 7.7%, from $416.8 million in the comparable quarter last year, driven by demand from existing and new program expansions as well as new client wins. In addition, growth in the quarter also reflects the revenue contribution of the acquisition of the Taylor Media Corp., owner of The Penny Hoarder, (“TMC”/“TPH”), which closed at year-end 2020

  • Second quarter 2021 comparable revenue growth of 7.7% spanned the healthcare, financial services, technology, and other verticals, more than offsetting the lower demand in the transportation & leisure as well as communications verticals

  • Non-GAAP second quarter 2021 organic constant currency revenues (see section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation and see Exhibit 11 for reconciliation) increased 0.3% comparably driven largely by the aforementioned factors

  • Second quarter 2021 operating income increased 9.2% to $29.7 million on a comparable basis with operating margin remaining virtually unchanged at 6.6% versus 6.5% for the comparable period last year. On a non-GAAP basis (see Exhibit 6 for reconciliation), which excludes the impact of the impairment of right-of-use (“ROU”) assets and other fixed assets related to COVID-19 driven facility exits, acquisition-related intangibles amortization, merger & integration costs, and other costs related to facility exits, second quarter 2021 operating margin was virtually unchanged as well at 8.4% versus 8.5% in the same period last year

  • Second quarter 2021 diluted earnings per share were $0.58 versus $0.55 in the same period last year, with the comparable increase driven by a combination of factors, including contribution from TMC/TPH acquisition, lower effective tax rate and a lower share count, some of which was mitigated by a negative swing in other expenses arising from an increase in losses at XSell Technologies, Inc., which is accelerating its growth investments in its business, coupled with a decrease in mark-to-market adjustment of stock‐based deferred compensation programs funded through Rabbi Trust investments

  • On a non-GAAP basis, second quarter 2021 diluted earnings per share were $0.73 versus $0.71 on a comparable basis (see Exhibit 6 for reconciliation), with the increase due largely to aforementioned factors

  • Consolidated capacity utilization rate remained unchanged on a comparable basis at 73% in the second quarter of 2021. Including permanent home agents in the comparable utilization calculation, however, the capacity utilization would have increased further comparably

Americas Region

Revenues from the Company’s Americas region, including operations in North America and offshore (Latin America, South Asia and the Asia Pacific region), increased 5.1% to $356.4 million, or 79.4% of total revenues, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $339.3 million, or 81.4% of total revenues, in the same prior year period. On an organic constant currency basis (a non-GAAP measure, see Exhibit 11 for reconciliation), the Americas revenues decreased 1.4% comparably, driven by reductions in transportation & leisure (demand spike same quarter last year related to travel cancellations) and financial services (Paycheck Protection Program implementation boosts demand in the second quarter of last year) verticals due to COVID-19 coupled with a decline in the communications vertical.

The Americas income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 increased 16.8% to $47.3 million, with an operating margin of 13.3% versus 11.9% in the comparable quarter last year. On a non-GAAP basis, the Americas operating margin was 13.5% versus 14.0% in the comparable quarter last year, with the decrease due largely to client ramp costs (see Exhibit 7 for reconciliation).

EMEA Region

Revenues from the Company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region increased 19.2% to $92.5 million, representing 20.6% of total revenues, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $77.6 million, or 18.6% of total revenues, in the same prior year period. On a constant currency basis (a non-GAAP measure, see Exhibit 11 for reconciliation), EMEA revenues increased 7.8% on a comparable basis driven primarily by growth in the financial services, transportation & leisure, communications, healthcare and other verticals, more than offsetting a reduction in demand from the technology vertical.

The EMEA region’s income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 increased 12.6% to $4.6 million, with an operating margin of 5.0% versus 5.3% in the comparable quarter last year. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin remained virtually unchanged at 6.7% versus 6.6% in the year-ago period (see Exhibit 7 for reconciliation).

Other

Other loss from operations, which includes primarily corporate as well as some other costs, increased to $22.1 million, or 4.9% of revenues in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $17.3 million, or 4.2% of revenues in the prior year period. Of the $4.8 million comparable increase, approximately $4.0 million was due to deal and integration costs mostly related to the announced Sitel Group-SYKES transaction with the remainder driven by higher accrual for long-term performance-based compensation due to sustained and healthy operating results. On a non-GAAP basis (see Exhibit 7 for reconciliation), other loss from operations decreased to 3.7% of revenues from 4.1% in the year-ago period driven mostly by expense true-ups related to commercial insurance and lower marketing activities related to Covid-19.

Other Income (Expense) and Taxes

Total other income (expense), net for the second quarter of 2021 was $(0.2) million compared to $1.4 million for the same period in the prior year. The negative swing in total other income (expense) was driven largely by a combination of increased losses at XSell Technologies, Inc., which is accounted for under the equity method, and a comparable reduction in mark-to-market adjustment of stock‐based deferred compensation programs funded through Rabbi Trust investments.

The Company recorded an effective tax rate of 21.5% in the second quarter of 2021 versus 22.3% in the same period last year and below the estimated 23% provided in the Company’s May 2021 business outlook. The rate differential in both instances is mainly driven by a discrete benefit relating to changes in the Company’s valuation allowances, which was partially offset by the UK tax rate change in the current period.

On a non-GAAP basis, the second quarter 2021 effective tax rate was 21.9% compared to 22.8% in the same period last year and below the estimated 23% provided in the Company’s May 2021 business outlook (see Exhibit 10 for reconciliation), with the rate differential due largely to aforementioned factors.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company’s balance sheet at June 30, 2021, remained strong with cash and cash equivalents of $103.2 million, of which approximately 84.8%, or $87.5 million, was held in international operations and the majority of which will not be subject to additional taxes if repatriated to the United States. At June 30, 2021, the Company had $23.0 million in borrowings outstanding, down from $63.0 million at the end of 2020, under its $500.0 million credit agreement.

Conference Call

In light of the pending acquisition by Sitel Group®, the Company does not plan to host an earnings conference call nor provide forward-looking guidance. This press release is also posted on the SYKES website at https://investor.sykes.com/company/investors/investor-news/2021/default.aspx.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP indicators of performance are not measures of financial performance under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and should not be considered a substitute for measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company, however, uses non-GAAP measures as a way to assist readers in further understanding the Company’s results. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important indicators of performance as they are intrinsic to how management evaluates and rewards performance from its underlying operations. Constant currency organic revenue growth, which is a non-GAAP measure, for instance, facilitates comparability between time periods as this presentation allows the Company to isolate the effect of acquisition-related revenues and exchange rate differences by assuming a constant exchange rate between periods for translation. Similarly, amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of the step up in value of purchased tangible assets are excluded for purposes of calculating the non-GAAP financial measures – including but not limited to non-GAAP operating margins, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share and non-GAAP income from operations – because the Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle and the exclusion facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance and comparison to operating performance in other periods as well as performance relative to its peers who are not acquisitive or as acquisitive. The Company also excludes the impact or any corresponding reversals of material restructurings approved by the appropriate level of management, gain or loss on sale of facilities, release of cumulative translation adjustment (CTA), lease obligations and facility exit costs, severance and related costs, non-cash impairment charges, merger and integration costs associated with an acquisition and accretion of interest on contingent consideration of an acquisition from non-GAAP Income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income because the amounts are not reflective of ongoing operating results and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparison to operating performance in other periods. Refer to the exhibits in the release for detailed reconciliations.

About Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated and consolidated subsidiaries (“SYKES” or the “Company”) is a leading full lifecycle provider of global customer experience management services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation. SYKES provides differentiated full lifecycle customer experience management solutions and services primarily to Global 2000 companies and their end customers principally in the financial services, technology, communications, transportation & leisure and healthcare industries. The Company’s differentiated full lifecycle services platform effectively engages customers at every touchpoint within the customer journey, including digital media and acquisition, sales expertise, customer service, technical support and retention, many of which can be optimized through a suite of digital transformation capabilities under its SYKES Digital Services (“SDS”) group, which spans robotic process automation (“RPA”), self-service, insight analytics and digital learning. In addition to digital transformation, SYKES also provides artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions that can be embedded and leveraged across its lifecycle offerings. The Company serves its clients through two geographic operating regions: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific Rim) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). The Company’s Americas and EMEA regions primarily provide customer experience management solutions and services with an emphasis on inbound multichannel demand generation, customer service and technical support to its clients’ customers. These services are delivered through multiple communication channels including phone, e-mail, social media, text messaging, chat and digital self-service. The Company also provides various enterprise support services in the United States that include services for its clients’ internal support operations, from technical staffing services to outsourced corporate help desk services. In Europe, the Company also provide fulfillment services, which include order processing, payment processing, inventory control, product delivery and product returns handling. Additionally, through the Company’s acquisition of RPA provider Symphony Ventures Ltd (“Symphony”) coupled with its investment in AI through XSell Technologies, Inc. (“XSell”), the Company also provides a suite of digital transformation capabilities that optimizes its differentiated full lifecycle management services platform. The Company’s complete service offering helps its clients acquire, retain and increase the lifetime value of their customer relationships. The Company has developed an extensive global reach with customer experience management centers across six continents, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company delivers cost-effective solutions that generate demand, enhance the customer service experience, promote stronger brand loyalty, and bring about high levels of performance and profitability. For additional information please visit www.sykes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” including SYKES’ estimates of its future business outlook, prospects or financial results. Statements regarding SYKES’ objectives, expectations, intentions, beliefs or strategies, or statements containing words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “plans,” “seeks,” “implies,” or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that SYKES’ actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our clients, third parties and us. Among the important factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially are (i) the impact of economic recessions in the U.S. and other parts of the world, (ii) fluctuations in global business conditions and the global economy, (iii) SYKES’ ability of maintaining margins, (iv) SYKES’ ability to continue the growth of its support service revenues through additional technical and customer experience management centers, (v) currency fluctuations, (vi) the timing of significant orders for SYKES’ products and services, (vii) loss or addition of significant clients, (viii) the early termination of contracts by clients, (ix) SYKES’ ability to recognize deferred revenue through delivery of products or satisfactory performance of services, (x) construction delays of new or expansion of existing customer experience management centers, (xi) difficulties or delays in implementing SYKES’ bundled service offerings, (xii) failure to achieve sales, marketing and other objectives, (xiii) variations in the terms and the elements of services offered under SYKES’ standardized contract including those for future bundled service offerings, (xiv) changes in applicable accounting principles or interpretations of such principles, (xv) delays in SYKES’ ability to develop new products and services and market acceptance of new products and services, (xvi) rapid technological change, (xvii) political and country-specific risks inherent in conducting business abroad, (xviii) SYKES’ ability to attract and retain key management personnel, (xix) SYKES’ ability to further penetrate into vertically integrated markets, (xx) SYKES’ ability to expand its global presence through strategic alliances and selective acquisitions, (xxi) SYKES’ ability to continue to establish a competitive advantage through sophisticated technological capabilities, (xxii) the ultimate outcome of any lawsuits or penalties (regulatory or otherwise), (xxiii) SYKES’ dependence on trends toward outsourcing, (xxiv) risk of interruption of technical and customer experience management center operations due to such factors as fire, earthquakes, inclement weather and other disasters, power failures, telecommunications failures, unauthorized intrusions, computer viruses and other emergencies, (xxv) the existence of substantial competition, (xxvi) the ability to obtain and maintain grants and other incentives, including tax holidays or otherwise, (xxvii) risks related to the integration of the businesses of SYKES, including the Qelp, Clearlink, WhistleOut, Symphony and Taylor Media Corp. (the owner of The Penny Hoarder) acquisitions and the impairment of any related goodwill, (xxviii) the ability to execute on initiatives to address inefficiencies around recruitment and retention in the U.S. and rationalize underutilized capacity methodically, (xxix) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement and (xxx) other risk factors listed from time to time in SYKES’ registration statements and reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and SYKES undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For additional information contact:
Subhaash Kumar
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
(813) 233-7143

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Exhibit 1

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Revenues

$

448,885

$

416,833

Direct salaries and related costs

(292,086

)

(268,433

)

General and administrative

(110,924

)

(102,664

)

Depreciation, net

(12,809

)

(12,630

)

Amortization of intangibles

(2,959

)

(4,093

)

Impairment of long-lived assets

(386

)

(1,800

)

Income from operations

29,721

27,213

Total other income (expense), net

(187

)

1,402

Income before income taxes

29,534

28,615

Income taxes

(6,354

)

(6,385

)

Net income

$

23,180

$

22,230

Net income per common share:

Basic

$

0.58

$

0.55

Diluted

$

0.58

$

0.55

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

39,779

40,318

Diluted

39,942

40,380


Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Exhibit 2

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Revenues

$

906,771

$

827,999

Direct salaries and related costs

(591,563

)

(535,378

)

General and administrative

(220,551

)

(205,911

)

Depreciation, net

(25,924

)

(25,091

)

Amortization of intangibles

(5,946

)

(8,212

)

Impairment of long-lived assets

(1,536

)

(1,800

)

Income from operations

61,251

51,607

Total other income (expense), net

(834

)

(3,848

)

Income before income taxes

60,417

47,759

Income taxes

(12,259

)

(11,611

)

Net income

$

48,158

$

36,148

Net income per common share:

Basic

$

1.21

$

0.89

Diluted

$

1.21

$

0.88

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

39,711

40,726

Diluted

39,951

40,857

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
Segment Results
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Exhibit 3

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Revenues:

Americas

$

356,427

$

339,272

EMEA

92,455

77,561

Other

3

Total

$

448,885

$

416,833

Operating Income (Loss):

Americas

$

47,275

$

40,479

EMEA

4,593

4,078

Other

(22,147

)

(17,344

)

Income from operations

29,721

27,213

Total other income (expense), net

(187

)

1,402

Income taxes

(6,354

)

(6,385

)

Net income

$

23,180

$

22,230

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Revenues:

Americas

$

720,146

$

672,198

EMEA

186,622

155,794

Other

3

7

Total

$

906,771

$

827,999

Operating Income (Loss):

Americas

$

92,147

$

76,258

EMEA

11,261

7,258

Other

(42,157

)

(31,909

)

Income from operations

61,251

51,607

Total other income (expense), net

(834

)

(3,848

)

Income taxes

(12,259

)

(11,611

)

Net income

$

48,158

$

36,148

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Supplementary Data
(in thousands, except seat data)
(Unaudited)
Exhibit 4

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets:

Current assets

$

566,806

$

559,889

Property and equipment, net

116,797

121,084

Operating lease right-of-use assets

132,032

158,866

Goodwill & intangibles, net

527,560

533,384

Other noncurrent assets

63,249

62,582

Total assets

$

1,406,444

$

1,435,805

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:

Current liabilities

$

279,824

$

295,506

Noncurrent liabilities

181,977

246,645

Shareholders' equity

944,643

893,654

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,406,444

$

1,435,805


Geographic Mix
(% of Total Revenues)

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Americas (1)

79

%

81

%

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

21

%

19

%

Other

0

%

0

%

Total

100

%

100

%

(1) Includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, South Asia and the Asia Pacific Rim (APAC) Region. Latin America, South Asia and APAC are included in the Americas due to the nature of the business and client profile, which is primarily made up of U.S.-based clients.

Vertical Industry Mix
(% of Total Revenues)

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Financial Services

34

%

33

%

Technology

22

%

22

%

Communications

17

%

21

%

Transportation & Leisure

6

%

8

%

Healthcare

7

%

5

%

Other

14

%

11

%

Total

100

%

100

%


Seat Capacity

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Americas

37,100

40,400

EMEA

7,500

8,200

Total

44,600

48,600


Capacity Utilization

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Americas

73

%

73

%

EMEA

72

%

69

%

Total

73

%

73

%




Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
Cash Flow from Operations
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Exhibit 5

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Cash Flow From Operating Activities:

Net income

$

23,180

$

22,230

Depreciation

12,821

12,687

Amortization of intangibles

2,959

4,093

Amortization of deferred grants

(240

)

(85

)

Impairment losses

386

1,800

Changes in assets and liabilities and other

(13,445

)

17,368

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

25,661

$

58,093

Capital expenditures

$

9,727

$

11,062

Cash paid during period for interest

$

260

$

442

Cash paid during period for income taxes

$

12,374

$

5,148


Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Cash Flow From Operating Activities:

Net income

$

48,158

$

36,148

Depreciation

25,948

25,206

Amortization of intangibles

5,946

8,212

Amortization of deferred grants

(480

)

(170

)

Impairment losses

1,536

1,800

Changes in assets and liabilities and other

(15,208

)

15,446

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

65,900

$

86,642

Capital expenditures

$

19,103

$

22,880

Cash paid during period for interest

$

584

$

1,009

Cash paid during period for income taxes

$

17,457

$

8,947

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Exhibit 6

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

GAAP income from operations

$

29,721

$

27,213

Adjustments:

Long-lived asset impairment

386

1,800

Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization of property and
equipment and purchased intangibles

3,386

4,489

Merger & integration costs

3,952

1,685

Mark-to-market adjustment of stock-based compensation programs
funded through Rabbi Trust Investments included in "General and
administrative" costs

1,123

Other (1)

(744

)

430

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

37,824

$

35,617

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

GAAP net income

$

23,180

$

22,230

Adjustments:

Long-lived asset impairment

386

1,800

Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization of property and
equipment and purchased intangibles

3,386

4,489

Merger & integration costs

3,952

1,685

Mark-to-market adjustment of stock-based compensation programs
funded through Rabbi Trust Investments included in "General and
administrative" costs

1,123

Mark-to-market adjustment of Rabbi Trust Investments included in
"Total other income (expense), net"

(1,123

)

(Earnings) losses from equity method investee

858

Other (1)

(744

)

430

Tax effect of the adjustments

(1,837

)

(2,051

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

29,181

$

28,583

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

GAAP net income (loss), per diluted share

$

0.58

$

0.55

Adjustments:

Long-lived asset impairment

0.01

0.04

Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization of property and
equipment and purchased intangibles

0.09

0.11

Merger & integration costs

0.10

0.04

Mark-to-market adjustment of stock-based compensation programs
funded through Rabbi Trust Investments included in "General and
administrative" costs

0.03

Mark-to-market adjustment of Rabbi Trust Investments included in
"Total other income (expense), net"

(0.03

)

(Earnings) losses from equity method investee

0.02

Other (1)

(0.02

)

0.02

Tax effect of the adjustments

(0.05

)

(0.05

)

Non-GAAP net income, per diluted share

$

0.73

$

0.71

(1) Long-lived asset impairment costs of $1.8 million have been reclassified from "Other" to "Long-lived asset impairment" for the three months ended June 30, 2020.


Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information by Segment
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Exhibit 7

Americas

EMEA

Other (1)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

47,275

$

40,479

$

4,593

$

4,078

$

(22,147

)

$

(17,344

)

Adjustments:

Long-lived asset impairment

386

1,800

Acquisition-related depreciation and
amortization of property and equipment
and purchased intangibles

2,217

3,435

1,169

1,054

Merger & integration costs

1,459

3,952

226

Mark-to-market adjustment of stock-
based compensation programs funded
through Rabbi Trust Investments

1,123

Other (2)

(1,603

)

429

405

454

1

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

48,275

$

47,602

$

6,167

$

5,132

$

(16,618

)

$

(17,117

)

(1) Other includes corporate and other costs.
(2) Long-lived asset impairment costs of $1.8 million have been reclassified from "Other" to "Long-lived asset impairment" for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Exhibit 8

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

GAAP income from operations

$

61,251

$

51,607

Adjustments:

Long-lived asset impairment

1,218

1,800

Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization of property and
equipment and purchased intangibles

6,807

9,028

Merger & integration costs

4,268

2,464

Mark-to-market adjustment of stock-based compensation programs
funded through Rabbi Trust Investments included in "General and
administrative" costs

1,647

(2

)

Other (1)

(737

)

485

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

74,454

$

65,382

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

GAAP net income

$

48,158

$

36,148

Adjustments:

Long-lived asset impairment

1,218

1,800

Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization of property and
equipment and purchased intangibles

6,807

9,028

Merger & integration costs

4,268

2,464

Mark-to-market adjustment of stock-based compensation programs
funded through Rabbi Trust Investments included in "General and
administrative" costs

1,647

(2

)

Mark-to-market adjustment of Rabbi Trust Investments included in
"Total other income (expense), net"

(1,648

)

(Earnings) losses from equity method investee

1,533

Other (1)

(737

)

485

Tax effect of the adjustments

(3,050

)

(3,337

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

58,196

$

46,586

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

GAAP net income, per diluted share

$

1.21

$

0.88

Adjustments:

Long-lived asset impairment

0.03

0.04

Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization of property and
equipment and purchased intangibles

0.17

0.22

Merger & integration costs

0.11

0.06

Mark-to-market adjustment of stock-based compensation programs
funded through Rabbi Trust Investments included in "General and
administrative" costs

0.04

Mark-to-market adjustment of Rabbi Trust Investments included in
"Total other income (expense), net"

(0.04

)

(Earnings) losses from equity method investee

0.04

Other (1)

(0.02

)

0.02

Tax effect of the adjustments

(0.08

)

(0.08

)

Non-GAAP net income, per diluted share

$

1.46

$

1.14

(1) Long-lived asset impairment costs of $1.8 million have been reclassified from "Other" to "Long-lived asset impairment" for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information by Segment
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Exhibit 9

Americas

EMEA

Other (1)

Six Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

92,147

$

76,258

$

11,261

$

7,258

$

(42,157

)

$

(31,909

)

Adjustments:

Long-lived asset impairment

743

1,800

475

Acquisition-related depreciation and
amortization of property and equipment
and purchased intangibles

4,480

6,894

2,327

2,134

Merger & integration costs

2,011

4,268

453

Mark-to-market adjustment of stock-
based compensation programs funded
through Rabbi Trust Investments

1,647

(2

)

Other (2)

(1,596

)

429

405

454

56

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

95,774

$

87,392

$

14,468

$

9,392

$

(35,788

)

$

(31,402

)

(1) Other includes corporate and other costs.
(2) Long-lived asset impairment costs of $1.8 million have been reclassified from "Other" to "Long-lived asset impairment" for the three months ended June 30, 2020.



Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Exhibit 10

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

GAAP tax rate

22

%

22

%

Adjustments:

Long-lived asset impairment

0

%

0

%

Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization of property and
equipment and purchased intangibles

0

%

0

%

Merger & integration costs

0

%

1

%

Mark-to-market adjustment of stock-based compensation programs
funded through Rabbi Trust Investments included in "General and
administrative" costs

0

%

0

%

Mark-to-market adjustment of Rabbi Trust Investments included in
"Total other income (expense), net"

0

%

0

%

(Earnings) losses from equity method investee

0

%

0

%

Other

0

%

0

%

Non-GAAP tax rate

22

%

23

%

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information by Segment
(Unaudited)
Exhibit 11

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021 vs. June 30, 2020 (2)

Americas

EMEA

Other (3)

Consolidated

GAAP revenue growth

5.1

%

19.2

%

100.0

%

7.7

%

Adjustments:

Acquisition

-4.8

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

-3.9

%

Foreign currency impact (1)

-1.7

%

-11.4

%

0.0

%

-3.5

%

Non-GAAP constant currency organic revenue growth

-1.4

%

7.8

%

100.0

%

0.3

%

(1) Foreign exchange fluctuations are calculated on a constant currency basis by translating the current period reported amounts using the prior period foreign exchange rate for each underlying currency.
(2) Represents the period-over-period growth rate.
(3) Other includes corporate and other costs.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Could The CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls CSX Corporation ( NASDAQ:CSX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Crypto-fiat platform Zipmex partners Visa on Asia-Pacific payments

    Cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has announced a partnership agreement with credit card company Visa. According to the official announcement, this Singapore-based exchange will be integrated into Visa’s global merchant network. Visa said it will cooperate with another 50 cryptocurrency platforms.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Panera Bread CEO: No decision yet on IPO

    Panera Bread could be eyeing a return to public markets. Here's what Yahoo Finance knows.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Bitcoin Spikes Above $46,000; Tesla Stock Jumps On Upgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 100 points Monday, as Bitcoin spiked above $46,000. Tesla stock jumped after an analyst upgrade.

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • AMC’s Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

    Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said the recovery of the broader cinema business progressed faster than expected.

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow dip amid oil price declines as virus concerns rise

    Stocks struggled for direction Monday morning, losing some steam after rising to all-time highs late last week. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

  • Tesla was told to pay $1 million to a Black former employee who said supervisors called him the N-word and made him push a heavier cart after he confronted them

    An arbitrator said Tesla was liable for harassment because it didn't take action against Melvin Berry's supervisors.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Cuomo accuser speaks publicly for the first time

    CBS NEWS' JERICKA DUNCAN: "Being held accountable to you means seeing the governor charged with a crime."BRITTANY COMMISSO: "What he did to me was a crime."A former assistant who filed a criminal complaint against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week for allegedly groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with CBS News and the Albany Times-Union airing Monday. Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing, according to an investigative report released by the state attorney general's office last week. She recently filed a criminal complaint with the Albany sheriff's office. COMMISSO: "Then there started to be hugs with kisses on the cheek, and then there was at one point a hug, and then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he'd quickly turned his head and he kissed me on the lips." Commisso, identified only as "executive assistant #1" in the report, told state investigators that Cuomo fondled her breast on one occasion, the most serious allegation the governor faces. She also said he rubbed her backside while taking a photo. Cuomo has resisted widespread calls for his resignation, including from fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden, but he could soon face impeachment and removal from office by state lawmakers. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer told reporters on Friday that Commisso's account was fabricated, citing emails and other evidence she said undermines her story.

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In August 2021: Apple Falls

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs in the second week of August, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in August 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • 2 Reasons to Invest in Crypto -- and 2 Reasons Not To

    Cryptocurrency is a relatively new type of investment, and it's an intriguing option for many people. During the crypto boom earlier this year, many types of cryptocurrencies saw their prices skyrocket. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up by nearly 250% in that timeframe, and the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) surged by more than 3,000%.

  • US companies scrambling to work out policies on vaccinations and masking

    White House discussing regulations to encourage employee mandates, or withholding funds from those companies that resist Vaccination rates are rising in states with the highest Covid-19 infections. Photograph: Andi Rice/The Guardian US employers are scrambling to come up with Covid-19 policies for their workers as the country is experiencing a rise in infections, primarily among unvaccinated Americans, leading to a chaotic patchwork of requirements that varies by company and location. The rapid

  • Amazon, top Indian seller Cloudtail end relationship amid regulatory heat

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the seller received preferential treatment. A joint venture between Amazon and India's Catamaran that controlled Cloudtail was coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and the two sides said in a joint statement they had mutually decided not to extend it beyond that date. The decision comes after a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/3xyz8er in February based on Amazon documents showed the U.S. company had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.