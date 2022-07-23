Sydney Sweeney Throws Out the First Pitch at Red Sox Game, Boston Loses 28-5

Anyone who says baseball has become boring and unwatchable must have missed the Red Sox game on Friday night.

“The White Lotus” and “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney was on hand at Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch when the Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays. The actress donned a Red Sox jersey for the occasion, but her support did not do the home team much good. If anything, she might have been the bad luck charm.

The Red Sox ended up losing in a blowout of historic proportions, as the Blue Jays beat them 28-5. The Blue Jays set new franchise records for the most runs scored in a game, the most hits recorded in a game (29), and the most runs scored in one inning (11). And every single player in the Blue Jays’ starting lineup earned at least two of those 29 hits. For the first time in franchise history, three separate players on the Blue Jays had 5 RBIs. The crown jewel of their remarkable offensive performance was an inside-the-park grand slam from outfielder Raimel Tapia in the third inning. The Blue Jays dominated the Red Sox from the start and never let up, taking a 25-3 lead after five innings of baseball.

Of course, being down by that much isn’t always a bad thing for Boston sports fans. Tom Brady famously led the New England patriots to a legendary Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI after falling behind 28-3. While the Red Sox were unable to mount a similar comeback, Brady naturally took the opportunity to have some fun on Twitter at the Red Sox’s expense:

Gonna be a hell of a story @Edelman11! https://t.co/2hQfw6ns5l — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 23, 2022

The 28-5 loss represented a rare bout of bad luck for Sydney Sweeney, who is on quite the hot streak lately. The actress recently picked up two Emmy nods, being nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role on “The White Lotus” and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama series for “Euphoria.” Perhaps she’s getting her losing out of the way now, with several opportunities for Emmy gold on the horizon.

