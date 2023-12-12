Sydney Sweeney’s see-through dress looks like it’s literally made from icicles

We may still have to (im)patiently wait until 2025 for the next, highly anticipated instalment of Euphoria (weep!) but our fave star from the hit show, Sydney Sweeney has been keeping verrrrrry busy with other projects – and keeping us entertained with tonnes of fab fashion moments to boot.

The 26-year-old actress kicked off the year with an epic swimwear collab with Frankie's Bikinis that sold out in record time, while the rest of 2023 has seen her serve iconic red carpet looks in Venice, enjoy a seemingly endless summer hol in teeny tiny string 'kinis, hit up Paris Fashion Week dressed like Blair Waldorf, and even predict the return of the peplum. And all the while, finishing up filming and doing press for soon-to-be-released rom-com Anyone But You... We're exhausted just thinking about it all!

The good news is, though, that since the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, Sydney and her co-star Glen Powell are back on the road to promote their upcoming film – and Syd has been going all out with her looks for the occasion.

Case in point: her *gorgeous* outfit for the film's NYC premiere last night...

John Lamparski - Getty Images

Dressed in a custom Miu Miu gown and Fred Leighton jewellery, Sydney looks like a literal Christmas angel and we can't get over it. The see-through base of her sparkly dress paired with nude high-waist pants beneath adds the perfect sexy spin to her otherwise elegant look, while the top half is covered in crystals that look SO much like icicles.

John Lamparski - Getty Images

The addition of a black leather belt under the chest is also a touch of genius that lends a slight rock-chick edge – and don't even get us started on all that red carpet flirtation... This press tour is gonna be one hell of a ride!

