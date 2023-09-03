Sydney Sweeney sails through Venice canals in the chicest black fishtail gown

Sydney Sweeney has really been hitting it out of the park when it comes to her style in recent years. And her latest look continues that incredible streak.

The Euphoria actor was spotted at an Armani Beauty cocktail party in Venice this weekend. And it looks like this snap was taken on the water taxi to the event. Given that it's the city of canals, boats are the main mode of travel for the stars, with Rita Ora looking very glam earlier this week as she sailed along.

We were already obsessed with Sydney's chic green maxi dress that she arrived to Venice in but we simply could not take our eyes off of her or her sophisticated look.

The Armani couture black figure-hugging gown features a daring cutout alongside a high neck that's affixed with a dazzling maroon flower corsage. Sydney, an Armani Beauty ambassador and face of its recent campaigns, looked every inch the glamorous movie star at the party.

The actor was joined by fellow ambassadors Sadie Sink of Stranger Things and Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page.

Sydney complemented the stunning look with silver accessories; a single pair of silver drop diamond earrings along with a matching diamond bracelet and a handful of silver rings.

Letting the gown shine, the actor pinned up her luscious blonde locks into a sophisticated updo.

We also love the fact that she matched her lipstick to the flower detail. That shade in particular is giving us all of the autumn/winter inspo!

For eye makeup, Sydney kept it relatively simple with a flick of black eyeliner and accompanying black mascara.

The former Cosmopolitan UK cover girl shared the look to her Instagram along with the caption: “dinner date with my @armanibeauty family”.

@mollyddickson/@germanlarkin/Instagram

Sydney’s stylist, Molly Dickson, took to her own Instagram feed to share more shots of the actor’s ensemble.

Sydney is currently in Italy, along with a host of other actors, for the famous Venice Film Festival. While the current SAG-AFTRA strikes are still ongoing, a select list of movies have obtained waivers to go ahead this year.

Sydney is set to star in 2024's Madame Web, a spin-off of Spider-Man.

We can’t wait to see what Sydney wears next during the Festival.

You Might Also Like