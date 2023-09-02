Who was Sydney Johnson? How Edward’s valet really met Mohamed al-Fayed

Mohamed Al-Fayed with the Duke of Windsor's former valet Sydney Johnson in 1989 - Shutterstock

In the third episode of the fifth series of The Crown, Mou Mou, the Royal family, for once, play something of a supporting role. Instead, the emphasis is on three men who all played their own role within the fortunes of the monarchy over the past decades. The first, and main focus of the episode, is Mohamed al-Fayed, the Egyptian businessman and former owner of Harrods department store, who died on August 30, 2023, at the age of 94.

The second is his son Dodi, eventual lover of Princess Diana and another victim of the most famous car crash in history. And the third is a less familiar name, Sydney Johnson: the man who served as valet to both Fayed and, before that, to the Duke of Windsor.

Scripted as usual by Peter Morgan, Mou Mou begins in Alexandria in 1946. The young Fayed, then merely Mohamed Fayed, is a teenage entrepreneur, nicknamed ‘Mou Mou’, who is introduced playing football outside the British consulate. As he does so, an immaculately dressed young black man opens a car door and lets an older couple out: the Duke of Windsor and his wife Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor, once again played by Alex Jennings and Lia Williams. They wave briefly at the crowd before entering the consulate, and Fayed is impressed by their glamour.

The remainder of the episode shows Fayed firstly adopting his new identity as Mohamed al-Fayed, a man who could purchase the Ritz hotel in Paris without blinking, and secondly attempting to inveigle his way into English aristocratic and royal society. For this Pygmalion-esque transformation he enlists the assistance of Johnson, presented as a man who understands everything that there is to know both about etiquette and about royalty, having learnt it all from his master.

A bromance of sorts develops between the two. The night that the film Chariots of Fire – financed by Fayed and Dodi’s company Allied Stars - wins Best Picture at the Oscars, we see an overjoyed Fayed embrace and kiss Johnson. As with many episodes of The Crown, it makes for an affecting, revelatory story.

But how much of this is Morgan’s invention? When it comes to Sydney Johnson, the facts remain sketchy. It is known that he entered the Duke of Windsor’s service when he was 16, when the Duke became Governor-General of the Bahamas in 1940, and that he continued to serve him until his death in 1972.

It was rare for the Duke to show much affection or loyalty towards anyone in his life, save Wallis, but the lasting relationship between the two men indicates both that Johnson was perfectly attuned to the Duke’s often capricious moods and requirements. Given that, like many men of his class and background, the Duke was casually racist – his letters of the period are liberally scattered with abusive racial epithets and contemptuous dismissal of the Bahamians he was governing – this became even more of a surprise.

In Mou Mou, the Duke is given a speech in which he justifies to Wallis his reasons for keeping him in his service. ‘I’ve grown rather fond of him. When I first engaged him, I had my doubts. I thought his presence might be an unwelcome reminder of our time in the Bahamas – our exile from England, our banishment from home…but I’m impressed by his work…I will ask our scalp-headed friend if he wants the job on a permanent basis.’

In reality, the Duke was sufficiently impressed by Johnson to give him what Jet magazine described as ‘a sizable piece of real estate’ in the Bahamas in May 1954 on which to build a home: a rare act of generosity from a man who was endlessly unselfish towards his wife and notoriously penny-pinching towards everyone else.

The Duke of Windsor and his wife Wallis Simpson in the garden of Villa Windsor, near Paris - Frank Scherschel/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

However, it remains unclear how much use or enjoyment Johnson had from his Bahamas home. By 1954 he was living in Paris along with his master and the Duchess in a lavish villa on the Bois de Boulogne, leased from the French authorities for a trifling $28 a year. Edward and Wallis had taken the house in 1952 and lived there for the next two decades. Johnson was major-domo at countless society parties, with guests that included everyone from Marlene Dietrich and Elizabeth Taylor to the Aga Khan and Aristole Onassis, and, in an interview that he gave to the New York Times in 1986, he reminisced about some of the experiences that he had had in the house.

Johnson, described by the paper as ‘the most important treasure of all the Windsoriana’, recalled how, at Christmas, ‘they’d always be alone, just with us, the staff and our families. The dogs would be running around getting presents, too’.

He also recollected how, despite the Duke’s poor relationship with his father George V, there was one item of clothing that he inherited that had great sentimental value - a long beaver-lined overcoat with an astrakhan collar. ‘He wore that every winter I knew him. Her royal highness used to say, ‘David, the fashion is short this year; you must cut that coat off.’ But he’d say: ‘No, this was my father’s. I’m not going to shorten it.’ After the Duchess’s death, Johnson searched the house for the coat, and finally found it in her closet: she had kept it by her side all that time.

Sydney Johnson with Joan Collins at Villa Windsor in 1989 - Shutterstock

Johnson was dismissed from the Windsors’ service in 1973, the year after his master’s death. His own wife had died and he asked permission from Wallis to be able to leave work at 4pm each day, to be able to look after his four children. But the request was refused; she snapped that ‘I never want to see you again.’ The usually even-tempered and loyal Johnson replied ‘I have four children. Let me take care of my four children. And you take care of your four dogs.’

When the Duchess died in 1986, the house had long since fallen into disrepair, as she, rendered bedbound by strokes and dementia, was unable to care for it, and the priceless antiques and furniture that they had acquired had been damaged by the pugs that the couple owned.

Under normal circumstances, the house would have returned into the keeping of its owners, but Fayed, who had by now reinvented himself as a consummate Anglophile, not only took over the lease of the property – but, after hiring Johnson in 1977, employed him to restore what he called ‘Villa Windsor’ to its former glories. As he said in 1986, ‘Sydney is a dictionary…he’s a very cultured man. He got all these things out of boxes and safes and storage rooms, and he knows their history.’

The Crown is both kind and clear-sighted about Fayed. It does not shy away from suggestions that his wealth was arrived at by dubious methods, and it is telling that, when he first sees Johnson serving drinks at an upmarket society party at the Ritz, after the death of the Duke of Windsor and his subsequent redundancy from his role as valet, his first instinct is to ask Dodi to dismiss him, for implied racist reasons. Yet Fayed changes his mind swiftly when he learns of Johnson’s previous employment, and takes him into his service, in an attempt to become a gentleman like the Duke of Windsor.

Connie M'Gadzah as Sydney Johnson in The Crown - Netflix

Some of Mou Mou’s most entertaining scenes come when Fayed is tutored by Johnson in the ways of dress, reading and general deportment. Johnson speaks fondly of his former master, saying ‘His Royal Highness taught me everything, with great patience and kindness’; in return, his valet became everything to him. Johnson remarks at one point, ‘I took care of every aspect of his life, from the moment he opened his eyes in the morning to the moment he closed them at night.’ He recommends quintessentially English books for Fayed to read: Dickens, Wodehouse – one presumes the Jeeves and Wooster novels – and that essential for any would-be sportsman, Colonel Hawker’s Shooting Diaries.

The episode picks up the obvious parallels between two men who both tried to be something that they never quite were, and ended up ostracised by the society that they so desperately wanted to belong to: neither was seen as persona grata by ‘the Firm’. Late in the episode, Fayed has paid to be introduced to the Queen at a race meeting, but she snubs him, and he is fobbed off with Princess Diana instead; he in turn introduces Diana to his son Dodi, and the fateful romance is set in motion.

It is not hard to see why both the Duke and Fayed were so keen to ingratiate themselves with the royals (or, in the case of the Duke, re-ingratiate himself); as Johnson says, ‘Everything in British society begins and ends with the royal family. If you are seen in their company and trusted by them, all else follows.’

Johnson wore the same gold and red livery in Fayed’s employ that he had in the Duke of Windsor’s, and happily told the Washington Post in 1989 that ‘I feel on top of the world. I cried all through the party Fayed gave three years ago to celebrate his lease on the house. The restoration is so authentic I expect to see the duchess stepping down the staircase asking, ‘How do I look?’

Mohamed al-Fayed with Sydney Johnson in 1989 - Shutterstock

Fayed was keen to present himself as the natural successor to the Windsors. In interviews, he described how he met them once at a party before the Duke’s death, and praised them as having ‘the love story of the century…I was completely taken by their manner and their warmth, the way they danced and their sense of fun.’ He therefore saw his custodianship of Villa Windsor, complete with Johnson, as placing himself implicitly within the same mould. Yet as Mou Mou shows, the Royal Family demanded the return of many of the artefacts in the house, on the grounds that they were their property, rather than those of two people who became private citizens after Edward’s abdication in 1936.

In a telling exchange, as Fayed and Johnson watch the items being taken away by royal retainers, the valet remarks: ‘Whatever thoughts you might be thinking, they are no different to the thoughts that the Duke had about the Royal Family, every day he was alive.’ Fayed blusters – ‘What are you talking about? Mohamed al-Fayed just made the Queen very happy indeed’ – but the scene, despite being an invention, hints at the businessman’s complex relationship with the Royals. A mixture of adulation, envy and a desire to be regarded as ‘one of the family’. In any case, Johnson was unable to serve Fayed for longer, as he died on 17 January 1990, at the age of 66. In Mou Mou, there is a scene of his master tenderly ministering to him on his deathbed, and then mourning him at his grave, on which the inscription reads ‘Sydney Johnson: Valet to the King.’

In reality, the only public statement that Fayed made after his death was that Johnson ‘was truly a gentlemen’s gentleman. We shall miss him very much.’

Not for the first time, The Crown might be accused of extrapolation and fictionalising its facts. But, in order to bring an all but forgotten man back into the spotlight – as well as humanising another, often demonised one – it might be said that it has performed its very own overdue act of service.

This story was first published on November 14, 2022, and was republished on September 2, 2023.

