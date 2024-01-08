Sydney Brown believed to have a torn ACL

The Eagles hope to have wide receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts for next weekend's playoff game against the Buccaneers, but it doesn't look like safety Sydney Brown will be in the lineup.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Brown is believed to have a torn ACL. Testing will be done on Monday to confirm that diagnosis.

Brown was a third-round pick this year and he appeared in 14 games. The highlight of his rookie season game in Week 17 when he picked off a pass by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and weaved his way to a 99-yard touchdown return.

The Eagles also had Reed Blankenship go down during their loss to the Giants on Sunday, so they may be doubly thin at safety against Tampa.