Sycamores unable to leave East Lansing victorious

Dec. 30—Michigan State landed the first glancing shot on Indiana State, then the Sycamores reached for the upset.

The Sycamores lit a fire under the Spartans midway through the second half, pulling ahead by five points in an 87-75 loss in men's college basketball Saturday in front of 14,797 in attendance inside Breslin Center.

With 12:50 to go, the game was deadlocked at 57, then MSU sophomore Tre Holloman swatted junior Isaiah Swope's shot from 30 feet with the shot clock burning away.

Holloman and senior Tyson Walker guarded Swope, who poured in a game-best 26 points in 39 minutes with three steals.

Less than a minute later, Swope went to the left side of the rim without a ball screen for a 59-57 lead on a string of five makes in six attempts by ISU (11-2).

Free throws proved pivotal the rest of the way. Walker made two to knot the game as the team shot 11 of 13 to hold serve at home.

The shot-making of ISU was beyond clinical, it was nearly unguardable as the Trees drained contested long-range jumpers and sometimes off-balance.

Swope came out with supreme confidence, knocking down a 3-pointer on the left wing and a right corner step-back 15-footer as he put up three of the Sycamores' opening five shots.

At one point, Swope caught a pass, pumped and then released a 3 to the left of the key that arched over 6-foot-9 senior center Mady Sissoko.

"They hit some shots that were tough," MSU coach Tom Izzo said. "A couple of times we broke down, but I thought we were pretty good defensively. They just made plays, made shots."

Swope hit one with 11:30 left from the left corner in the face of Holloman.

A minute later, Swope glided through a double team between the circles and sunk a teardrop for ISU's 64-59 edge — its largest of the day.

After a Jaden Akins putback, sophomore Ryan Conwell missed the front end of a one-and-one. Conwell had 16 points.

That's when the Spartans (8-5) started their separation. Holloman scored on a jump hook in the middle of the paint as he was coming across from the right side.

Next, a three-point play on a jumper by senior A.J. Hoggard completed a 7-0 run for MSU to go ahead with 8:31 remaining, at 66-64.

The Sycamores didn't lead again.

Junior Jayson Kent scored at the rack in heavy traffic from a cut to tie the game and with a little more than seven minutes left Conwell made two free throws after a split a pair of Spartans and was fouled getting downhill. Kent had 12 points.

Sophomore Robbie Avila missed two free throws with 6:26 left after checking back into the game with 7:07 left with four fouls. He played 18 minutes and scored five points on 2 for 5 shooting with six rebounds.

Senior Xavier Bledson held his own in a small-ball lineup in one of his more potent games this year. He had nine points on three triples, a team-high five assists and three rebounds.

"That those guys [Swope, Conwell, Kent and Bledson] are really good and experienced," Izzo said. "And Josh is a hell of a coach, so not very often do I beat a team that is not a Power 5 team and not only feel good but think that that win really helps us. This will be a big win for us because it was a very good team that we played [well] enough most of the game to feel good."

Michigan State attacked the rim relentlessly in the first half. It got in the heart of the lane for floaters, tossed lobs of alley-oops and didn't hesitate to go after long and short rebounds on the offensive glass.

The action going to the goal was spearheaded by Hoggard, who flew into the painted area for floaters and alley-oop lobs. He had 17 points and four assists.

"A.J. has been so good the last [6-8] games, I'm really proud of him," Izzo said. "Tyson has played a little bit banged up.

"He gets banged up because he is a little guy that takes it in there. But Jaden Akins has been one of my most improved players since the Wisconsin game. He is shooting the ball better. He just made a little adjustment in his shot. He is shooting the ball better, but he proved he can be a two-way player, which is what I thought. 'Could he be a Gary Harris [MSU alumnus and Orlando Magic guard], could he be a guy like that?' I think he is proving that he can be."

Walker dropped 22 points and had five assists.

Indiana State trailed by 10 at the break and was a perpetual threat over the course of 40 minutes. Less than five minutes into the closing half, the Sycamores had leveled the game.

"No, not once, not even a little bit, at halftime, I said three shots and they are back in it. I didn't feel comfortable with 30 seconds left," Izzo said.

"I said, 'Should I call timeout?' We were shooting a free throw. And he said, 'We'll you've got three left, better save them.' One turnover and they might shoot a 3. Never comfortable and I think they do that to you more than we do. We are pretty good defensively."

Izzo said prepping for the Sycamores over the holidays wasn't simple.

"My assistant Doug Wojcik kept the scout, before Christmas, we start looking ahead [to] a game so as we were preparing for our last game at Christmas, he was preparing," Izzo said.

"He kept telling me how good they were. I asked him if he was trying to ruin my Christmas. And then I started getting calls from people that I respect, [former Illinois and Kansas State coach] Bruce Weber, a good friend of mine, who had seen them.

"Everybody that has seen this team, this team is the real deal. They can beat you in a lot of ways."

The Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference) host UE (10-3, 1-1) Wednesday at 7 p.m.