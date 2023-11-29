Sycamores hammer Salukis in MVC opener

Nov. 28—In an ensuing early-season trend, the Indiana State men's basketball team pushed the tempo from the jump against Southern Illinois.

The Sycamores blitzed SIU for a quick double-digit margin and led by 18 points at the break in a 77-48 win Tuesday night in Hulman Center in their Missouri Valley Conference opener.

In front of 4,009 fans, ISU (6-1) buried SIU (4-2) at both ends of the hardwood.

The likes of juniors Julian Larry and Isaiah Swope were lethal on the go and in half-court sets.

Larry had 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block and no miscues.

Swope dropped a game-high 22 points and had six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a turnover.

"We did a really good job of executing the game plan," Larry said. "Our coaches installed it, and shoot ... we just took it, worked on it and then applied it. That's really kudos to our coaches, kudos to us for executing it."

Sophomore Ryan Conwell didn't play because of a death in the family that occurred last Tuesday. Coach Josh Schertz said he will be back Saturday for the Bradley trip.

Senior Xavier Bledson had 17 points as a starter in Conwell's spot and a team-high four assists.

Swope and Larry showed proficiency in finding teammates around the rim and on the wings.

With 12:35 left in the first half, ISU went ahead 15-6 as Larry dished a no-look, one-handed, lefty pass to Bledson under the basket for a layup.

"I would say so because we have more skill," Larry said. "We've always played fast, but it's a little bit faster because I got this guy to my right [Swope]. We have one guy that was missing, he was pretty fast too, and our guys, they [are] pushing the tempo right there with us."

Southern Illinois' Xavier Johnson, who came in averaging 23 points, had 16 points on 5-for-17 shooting from the field. The senior didn't sink his first jumper, a pull-up, until the 8:37 mark in the first half as the Salukis trailed 22-11.

In the halfcourt, ISU made of habit of getting downhill on the left side of the lane.

Larry did it one time by pushing the ball to the right corner, halting but keeping his dribble and with a dribble around the back, got into the lane and finished on the other side of the rim.

The Sycamores were switching with defensive assignments on the perimeter early and often. The stamina and defensive efforts of Swope and Larry were the catalysts for locking SIU down.

In turn, the stops led to confidence to turn them into points at the other end of the hardwood.

A shot-clock violation from SIU ended with junior Troy D'Amico holding onto the basketball on the left wing, defended by Swope. Swope then hit a 3 on the opposite left side.

The frantic rate of play resulted in SIU going under ball screens. Sophomore Robbie Avila planted one to the left of the key and Johnson went under it and Larry buried it with 7:12 left in the opening half, ISU led 27-14.

The onslaught continued in the closing half. The Sycamores made a concerted effort to make defensive stands. The Salukis recorded their opening assist with 11:48 left. They finished with two.

"I'm incredibly impressed with our guys [for] coming out for 40 minutes and I thought we played with a level of intensity the way we guarded them," Schertz said.

Junior Jayson Kent reached double-digits for the seventh time this season with 11 points and had nine boards.

ISU will visit Bradley on Saturday, while Southern Illinois will play Saint Louis.

"I feel good," Swope said. "I feel like as a team we are playing well. [We're] just trying to stay to the details, execute game plans. All the coaches and staff [do] a great job of putting us in position."