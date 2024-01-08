Sycamores endure grind-it-out win at UNI; now alone atop MVC standings

Jan. 7—Sunday afternoon began with red-hot Indiana State and Drake sharing first place in the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball race.

The Sycamores and Bulldogs entered the day with records of 12-2 overall and 3-0 in the MVC.

Things changed by afternoon's end.

The Sycamores (now 13-2, 4-0) survived a grinder of a league duel, winning 77-66 over Northern Iowa in McLeod Center at Cedar Falls. Meanwhile, Drake (12-3, 3-1) got drilled 87-65 at the hands of host Belmont in Nashville, Tenn., leaving ISU alone atop the MVC standings.

Jayson Kent stepped into the fore after several teammates got hit with foul trouble, leading ISU with 24 points on Sunday. Isaiah Swope added 11 points, and Julian Larry and Ryan Conwell scored 10 each. Sycamores sharpshooter Masen Miller added three clutch 3-pointers for nine points in reserve.

Northern Iowa (7-8, 1-3) got a game-high 27 points from high-octane guard Bowen Born.

"It's a credit to our depth," said ISU center Robbie Avila, who was limited to 28 minutes of action and eight points after being saddled with four fouls with more than 12 minutes left in the game. "We had guys come in. Masen, A.G. [Aaron Gray], Jake [Wolfe] played big minutes for us."

Gray dropped in a 3-pointer to repel a Northern Iowa rally, and Wolfe hit a shot in 5 minutes of reserve duty.

"For most of the first half, I thought we were terrific on both ends," Sycamore Coach Josh Schertz said afterward as a small contingent of ISU fans congratulated him.

"The second half, I just thought we came out and were really just out of rhythm offensively," the third-year Sycamore coach added. "The defense kind of held us in there. I thought we did a good job on the glass. I thought we did a good job defensively. Offensively, we never could get rhythm, and because we kept fouling so much the game lost its flow. We were taking the ball to the net all the time. We weren't able to get the second half to a real rhythm because it felt like we were just constantly inbounding the ball of free throws."

Officials called 20 fouls on ISU and 14 on UNI. The Panthers scored 21 of their 66 points at the free throw line. The Sycamores hit 12 of their 16 free throws.

Kent hit a team-best 5 of 7 free throws, as well as 3 of 7 3-pointers and 8 of 13 shots overall. He also led all rebounders with 13 for a double-double, while Avila also grabbed 10 rebounds. The lanky, versatile, 6-foot-8 Kent entered the game with just 7 3s made this season out of 24 tries. Northern Iowa's defense seemed to dare him to shoot from outside, especially after ISU foul trouble depleted the regular lineup.

"They really tried to bait me into it, just from a statistical standpoint," Kent said outside the visitors locker room. "But I know I can shoot. My team knows I can shoot. My team trusted me, and they gave me the confidence to hit those shots."

ISU yielded the first basket to Northern Iowa's center Jacob Hutson for a 2-0 deficit, but immediately responded with back-to-back buckets by Kent for a 4-2 lead. Larry followed that with a 3-pointer, and ISU briefly assumed control.

The Sycamores built a 19-6 lead, capped by Conwell's 3-pointer. Then UNI got scrappy. Three different Panthers hit free throws, including Born's three-point play to pull within 19-13.

Northern Iowa's momentum didn't last. The Sycamores matched UNI's points with a Kent dunk and two Avila free throws. Then ISU hit the gas with 3-pointers from Miller and Swope, followed by a hustling steal-and-fastbreak-layup by Conwell for a 31-17 ISU edge with 4 minutes, 57 seconds left in the first half.

Play got rugged as the first half continued, and ISU seemed to handle it better and more smoothly. The Panthers did capitalize somewhat, hitting 11 of 14 first-half free throws, compared to Indiana State getting just five chances and hitting four.

That only slowed the Sycamores slightly. They finished the first 20 minutes on a 13-10 run. That stretch included 3s by Swope, Avila and Miller, as well as slick assists by Avila that led to layups by Kent and Wolfe. ISU led 44-27 at the break.

As the NCAA leaders in field goal accuracy, the Sycamores lived up to that billing in the first half, hitting 16 of 28 shots from the floor (57%), while UNI dropped in only 8 of 28 (28%).

Both teams started the second half cold, then the Panthers found a groove first. They clawed back on a 13-8 run, trimming the ISU lead to 52-40. After Kent hit two free throws, Avila got whistled for his fourth foul and went to the bench with 12:33 left to play and ISU ahead 54-40.

When Hutson banked in a one-hander pulling UNI to within 57-46, Schertz called timeout with 10:45 remaining.

UNI kept coming, led by the lefty Born seeking big shots and sinking them, as well as Hutson's forceful inside play. The rough pace sent Xavier Bledson to the bench with four fouls, joining Avila. Gray stepped in for Bledson and hit a 3-pointer then Miller hit one too, stemming the Panthers' drive and giving ISU a 66-53 lead.

The Panthers cut the margin to 10 twice. The first time, on Trey Campbell's falling jumper at 66-56 ISU, drew Schertz to put Avila back in. The second came when Born drove for a basket at 69-59 ISU. Bledson soon returned, too, but finished without no points.

UNI cooled down in the homestretch, missing two crucial free throws and then a pair of close-in shots and a 3-pointer on their next two possessions with under 3 minutes left.

ISU ground it out in those final minutes, maintaining its edge despite hitting just 9 of 24 second-half shots and the foul trouble.

"It was a really good team win. I thought the team played well. We did enough as a group to get it going," Schertz said. "And that was enough.

"I think it will have residual benefits," Schertz added, "because it's been the other way so much this year, where those top guys have been kind of dominant and the bench guys haven't had [a chance] to contribute as much. I thought it was great to see Masen, Aaron Gray, Jake Wolfe contribute."

The Sycamores' Iowa adventure continues Wednesday 123 miles southwest of Cedar Falls at Drake in Des Moines, with a snowstorm forecast to hit Monday and Tuesday.

Schertz isn't letting this current first-place moment overwhelm his team's thinking.

"It is what it is. You're 20 percent through your season. This Valley season is a long year," Schertz said. "Eighty percent of the games are ahead of you."

He reminded folks ISU was 6-0 in the conference last season, then lost five straight. "So life comes at you quickly in this league," he added, "and you have to be prepared and ready for every opportunity, because you're going to play great teams night in, night out."

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.