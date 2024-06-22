Sycamores didn't have to travel far for new baseball coach

Indiana State didn't have to go far Friday to find another college baseball coach with NCAA Tournament experience.

President Mike Godard announced the hiring of the University of Southern Indiana's Tracy Archuleta as the Sycamores’ 30th head baseball coach in program history on Friday afternoon.

Archuleta joins the Sycamores following an 18-year tenure at USI and a 23-year overall career as a head coach at both the NCAA Division I and Division II levels. He led USI to two Division II national championships and five appearances in the Division II College World Series.

"Good guy. Really good coach," said Mitch Hannahs, the coach Archuleta will be replacing.

Brian Jennings, an Indiana State graduate who recently retired from coaching baseball at Griffith High School and who is a freelance broadcaster who has worked many events for his alma mater, has some experience with the new coach.

"When I was coaching, I always admired the way he ran his program," Jennings said. "There was a toughness and grit to his teams. They played the game the right way. He seemed to want kids who had a work ethic on and off the field. He’s going to fit right in with the blue-collar mentality of Terre Haute."

USI has also recruited several Wabash Valley players, and one of its recent graduates, former Terre Haute South player Ethan Hunter, praised Indiana State on social media Friday about making a good hire.

“Coach Archuleta is a championship-caliber coach and a seasoned professional with a proven track record of winning. He is the right fit for Indiana State University and to lead our baseball team, which has shown for years we can compete with the best in Division I athletics. With the recent hiring of a new director of athletics, Nathan Christensen, and now coach Archuleta, I look forward to the future of Sycamore athletics,” said Godard.

“Coach Archuleta’s successful career as a head coach and proven track record of winning games in the NCAA tournament and national championships made us stand up and take notice throughout the process,” Nathan Christensen said. “His deep Indiana and Midwest roots were important to continuing to build our program. Both coach Archuleta and I feel reaching the College World Series is a reality under Tracy’s leadership, and we are fired up for him to start here in Terre Haute.”

“I’m excited to welcome coach Archuleta and his family to Indiana State University and look forward to working with him,” Interim Athletic Director Angie Lansing said. “He is respected in the baseball community, and I believe he will provide a high-level experience for the student-athletes within our program.”

“It is an honor to become the next head baseball coach for the Indiana State Sycamores,” Archuleta said in a press release.

“The rich history of Indiana State is something I am really looking forward to being a part of and I look forward to continuing the momentum that has been built at this great institution," he said. "I want to thank President Godard, Nathan Christensen and Angie Lansing for giving me this opportunity, and I’m excited about their vision for ISU. I also want to thank the University of Southern Indiana and the Evansville community for 18 great years. I feel I have left USI Baseball in a great place and wish them the best moving forward.”

The Eagles progressed this past spring during their second season in the Ohio Valley Conference and Division I action, improving by nine wins to 27-32 overall and finishing over .500 in the conference with a 14-13 mark.

USI was fourth during the OVC regular season and finished third in the OVC Baseball Championship that included a win over top-seeded Arkansas-Little Rock.

Archuleta was the winningest coach in USI program history with a 571-383 record. At USI, Archuleta was twice named the Division II Coach of the Year.

At Indiana State, Archuleta will replace Hannahs, who resigned recently after 11 seasons and 355 wins. The Sycamores went 44-15 last season. Hannahs has signed on with University of South Florida.

“Tracy Archuleta has been an integral part of the success of USI Athletics, not just USI baseball, over the past 18 years," Jon Mark Hall, the director of athletics and a USI associate vice president, said in a statement to the Evansville Courier & Press. "He worked tirelessly for USI athletics and the student-athletes who have worn the USI baseball uniform. We wish him nothing but the best during the next phase of his career.”

The Evansville Courier & Press contributed to this article.