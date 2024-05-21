Sycamores claim big haul of MVC baseball postseason awards

May 20—Befitting Indiana State's dominance of the Missouri Valley Conference, the Sycamores dominated honors as the MVC announced postseason honors on Monday.

Indiana State coach Mitch Hannahs earned the Dan Callahan Coach of the Year Award. Brennyn Cutts was MVC Pitcher of the Year and catcher Grant Magill was named MVC Defensive Player of the Year.

Cutts, a Greenup, Ill. native, finished the regular season with a 6-1 overall mark with a 3.80 ERA over a team-leading 68.2 innings pitched. He was a part of two shutouts on the mound in 2024.

Cutts becomes the third Indiana pitcher to win the Missouri Valley Pitcher of the Year award and third in the last four seasons joining Geremy Guerrero (2021) and Connor Fenlong (2023) to be voted on by the league's head coaches.

Magill earned Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second straight year. He is only the second MVC player to win the award twice, joining Illinois State's Ryan Cermak, who did it in 2021 and 2022.

Magill threw out 12 attempted base stealers in the 2024 season and added three additional pickoffs to keep opponents moving from station to station around the base paths.

Magill and Cutts were also two of the 10 Sycamores who earned All-MVC honors. First baseman Luis Hernandez, shortstop Randal Diaz, pitcher Zach Davidson and Cutts were all first-teamers.

Third baseman Mike Sears, outfielders Parker Stinson and Dominic Listi, pitchers Luke Hayden and Cam Edmonson and Magill were on the second team.

Second baseman Josue Urdaneta, outfielder Adam Pottinger and Magill were also named to the MVC All-Defensive team.

In conference play, opponents attempted to steal just 12 bases against the Sycamores this season with Magill nabbing six runners.

Hannahs was voted Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

The Sycamores were voted as the league's preseason favorites in the 2024 MVC Preseason poll prior to the start of the regular season. Indiana State lived up to its billing as ISU finished the regular season with a 39-11 mark, 22-5 in Missouri Valley play to clinch their second consecutive regular season title. It is the first time in program history ISU has claimed back-to-back outright regular season titles.

Indiana State won all nine conference series for the second consecutive season extending their streak to 19 consecutive conference series wins dating back to 2022 on their way to posting 22 conference wins.

Hannahs becomes just the second Indiana State baseball coach to receive the Coach of the Year award multiple times joining ISU Hall of Fame Coach Bob Warn (1979, 1983, 1984) to achieve the feat.

ISU opens Missouri Valley Conference Tournament play at 5 p.m. on Wednesday against either Illinois-Chicago or Missouri State at Evansville's German American Bank Field.