Sycamores cited among last 4 teams bumped from NCAA field

Mar. 17—Indiana State's 28-6 record and NET ranking of 29th in the nation weren't enough to persuade the NCAA Selection Committee to include the Sycamores in the 68-team field of the "Big Dance" men's basketball tournament.

ISU wasn't among the teams revealed Sunday evening in the NCAA Selection Committee show. Afterward, announcers on the CBS TV reveal show said the Sycamores were one of the last four teams that got bumped from the field.

That ouster left ISU awaiting the selections of the National Invitation Tournament later Sunday evening.

NCAA committee chairman Charles McClelland said of the Sycamores, "They had a magnificent season. They had great metrics," but once multiple other conference tournaments had upset winners, the committee had to look at other factors, such as ISU's record outside the Missouri Valley Conference.

"When you start splitting hairs, you have to look at something," McClelland said.

The Tribune-Star will have a full report on ISU's postseason later tonight.