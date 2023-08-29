Sycamores book rematch 44 years in making to highlight nonconference schedule

Aug. 28—The last time Indiana State and Michigan State sparred on the hardwood was in 1979.

The fabled matchup pitted a pair of future Hall of Famers, Sycamores' Larry "Legend" Bird and the Spartans' Earvin "Magic" Johnson. It rejuvenated the game and has held up as one of the most watched college basketball games.

Now, 44 years later, the Sycamores will head to East Lansing for the first tilt between the schools.

The game will take place Dec. 29 or 30 as the final ISU nonconference game of 2023-24, which was unveiled by the school Monday.

It comes nearly a half-century after the Sycamores' lone blemish — the national championship 75-64 loss in Salt Lake City inside the Special Events Center against MSU on March 26, 1979.

There aren't many ties to that squad from the current mix, none of the current players were alive and coach Josh Schertz, associate coach Matthew Graves and assistant Justin Furr were four years old or younger.

ISU will be inside the Breslin Center on either Dec. 29 or 30, based on the Big Ten schedule.

The '79 game is the only previous meeting between the two programs.

Michigan State finished last season 21-13 overall and 11-8 in the Big Ten Conference. Indiana State finished 23-13 overall and 13-7 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

A year after not facing a Power 6 school, ISU will face two, Alabama and MSU.

"The opportunity to play a Big Ten opponent, that doesn't come along very often," Graves said. "It's really difficult to schedule Big Ten opponents. We had a chance to play Purdue recently [in the 2021-2022 campaign], but it's been a while with some of the others. We are just thankful for the opportunity to be able to go up there and compete against a great program. It will give us a really good gauge of where we are at."

Some high-profile road games highlight the nonconference schedule for Indiana State University's men's basketball teams.

In the upcoming season, ISU will play four home games in Hulman Center during its 11-game non-MVC schedule. Those homecourt opponents include the Sycamores' first clash with cross-county, NAIA-level foe Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, IUPUI, Southern Indiana, and Tennessee State.

The road portion includes the aforementioned contests, as well as an early December trip to Northern Illinois.

The season opening game is a first-ever duel against Saint Mary of the Woods on Monday, Nov. 6 in Hulman Center.

The Pomeroys boast two players previously linked to ISU.

Senior guard Cobie Barnes, a former Sycamore in the previous regime and recently transferred from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and junior guard Lincoln Hale, a transfer from St. Thomas University. The former Linton-Stockton committed to ISU and the former coaching staff before Schertz got onboard, according to Graves.

"At the end of the day, I think it's a great game for the city of Terre Haute," Graves said. "Hopefully we can get more fan support...it's our first game of the year, to be able to be able to showcase our guys, and at the same time talking with [first-year] coach [Jesse] McClung at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, he's excited to have the opportunity to showcase his program in the city with that added flavor of a former player of his that was here at Indiana State."

The Sycamores make their first road trip of the 2023-24 season down to Tuscaloosa, Ala., as Indiana State heads to take on the Crimson Tide for the first time in program history. Alabama is coming off one of the best seasons in program history as the Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Alabama got upset by San Diego State in the Sweet 16 last March.

"It gives you a snapshot into where your team is at that point in the season," Graves said. "Winning or losing that game is not going to define your entire season."

Indiana State returns for its second home game in a Nov. 14 contest against IUPUI. It marks the first time the programs have met since the 2015 season and ninth overall.

The Sycamores head to Las Vegas for Thanksgiving as ISU joins five other teams for the Ball Dawgs Classic in The Dollar Loan Center in Nevada. Indiana State plays Rice on Nov. 21, Pepperdine Nov. 22 and Toledo Nov. 24 during the four-day event held in the home arena of the NBA G League Ignite.

Rice returns four of five starters that earned a spot in the College Basketball Invitational, which ISU participated in. Toledo won 27 games last year and the Mid-American regular season to earn a spot in the National Invitation Tournament.

"[The Rockets] have one of the best coaches in the country — Tod Kowalczyk — in my opinion, tremendous X and O coach," Graves said. "You are going to have to be well-prepared to compete in that game on such a short turnaround."

ISU remains on the road to open the final month of 2023 as the Sycamores make the return trip to Northern Illinois on Dec. 5. The trip closes out the home-and-home series between the two programs — the Huskies beat ISU 67-57 in Hulman Center last December.

The Sycamores welcome Southern Indiana to Hulman Center on Dec. 9 as ISU enters year two of the four-year contract with the Screaming Eagles. USI beat the Sycamores 88-85 in overtime at Evansville last season.

Indiana State heads to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Dec. 16 for the second annual Indy Classic as the Sycamores take on Ball State. ISU and the Cardinals have an extensive history against each other dating back to the inaugural matchup in 1919. The Sycamores lead the all-time series, 73-63, after their most recent win over Ball State in Terre Haute last November.

ISU's final nonconference home game is set for Dec. 19 as the Sycamores host Tennessee State. The contest will mark the fourth all-time meeting between the programs and first since 2019.

The Sycamores aren't slated to have any exhibition games but will have a closed scrimmage at a neutral site Oct. 14 against North Kentucky. There will be another closed scrimmage, two weeks later at Cincinnati. Graves said the Bearcats' athleticism and physicality will resemble what they will see from Alabama.

