Sycamore, Indian Hill win Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team championships

The Indian Hill Braves are OTCA Division II team champions for the second time in three years.

For the second time in three years, the Sycamore Aviators and Indian Hill Braves are the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament champions in the same year.

One day after Nicholas Choo and Chase Klugo won the Division I doubles state championship, the Aviators won their third straight team title, and sixth overall, by defeating Anthony Wayne 3-0 in the semifinals. They then beat Olentangy Orange, 3-1 in the championship. Sycamore also won three straight team titles from 2014 to 2016.

On Friday, R.J. Poffenberger and Neelan Gandhi took third in the DII doubles state tournament. Less than 24 hours later, they played a role in the Indians' semifinal win over Lexington. They both won points as Indian Hill swept Pepper Pike Orange, 3-0, to win their ninth team state title.

The Indians also beat Orange in the 2022 championship match after losing to the Lions in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sycamore, Indian Hill add to tennis history with OTCA team titles