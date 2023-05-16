Syair Torrence talks Rutgers football offer, de-committing from Syracuse and official visits

Syair Torrence has pulled down a couple of Big Ten offers over the past month. It is all part of recruitment that Torrence re-opened several weeks ago that includes offers from Michigan State and Rutgers.

In early May, Torrence opened things up and de-committed from Syracuse. He was offered by Michigan State in late April and then Rutgers just a week ago.

Torrence, a wide receiver at Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.) was offered by Rutgers on May 11. The offer from the Big Ten program representing the first school to come in since Torrence de-committed from Syracuse in early February.

A playmaker wide receiver, he is top-five recruit in the 2024 recruiting class in New York by 247Sports. He is an electric player with game-changing speed.

He tells Rutgers Wire that he has three official visits planned for June:

Rutgers June 2-4

Michigan State June 9-11

Syracuse June 16-18

Scroll down and check out what Syair Torrence had to say about his recruitment and his recent offers from Rutgers football and Michigan State.

Syair Torrence on his decision to re-open his committment

“Yes it was tough but I don’t regret my decision. I need to make sure I go through the process the correct way and make sure every box is checked.”

Syair Torrence on being offered by Rutgers football

“Coach Vallone is the person that recruits my area I think and he saw my film. After seeing my film he DM’ed me on Twitter, told me to text his number. We had a good normal conversation, then me and coach Schicano got a chance to talk to each other.

“Just a regular conversation and we got deeper into the conversation and he told me he wanted to offer me. After that offer, it felt really good to have one from Rutgers because I had been visiting that school for a while now and it finally happened.”

Syair Torrence on what it meant to be offered by Rutgers football

“I feel great with them. Seeing them offering me makes me feel very excited because they like what they see in me.”

Syair Torrence on being offered by Michigan State

“Same thing with Michigan State and any other schools that’s interested in me. I just want to feel like I’m at home wherever I decide to go.”

Syair Torrence on if he will commit somewhere this summer

“I’m going take my time and evaluate everything first.”

Syair Torrence shining in his offseason work

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire