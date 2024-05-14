SWPL title 'out of Rangers' hands' - Esson

Rangers goalkeeper Victoria Esson says her side will "do what they can" in the battle for the league title.

Jo Potter's side are joint on points with Celtic at the top of the table but the latter have a far superior goal difference with just two matches left.

Rangers beat Glasgow City 1-0 on Sunday to keep the pressure on their rivals and travel to Hibs on Wednesday night.

“At this stage of the season you want the three points and we need to do what we can in the next two games," Esson said.

“It is out of our hands but we have to take it one game at a time and see what we can do.

“It is a quick turnaround ahead of Hibs on Wednesday, but we have a bunch of great coaches who will have us ready for it.”