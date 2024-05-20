SWPL title 'was never in our hands' - Potter

Jim Otto appeared in 210 straight games for the Raiders and was one of just three players who appeared in every single regular season AFL game throughout his career.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
Wrapping up the best, the wildest and the weirdest from this week in golf.
Rodríguez was warned by the ref to watch her head. She responded by headbutting her opponent even harder.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton took one last dig at the New York Knicks with a sweatshirt sporting an infamous Reggie Miller photo.
Legendary women's basketball star and broadcaster Rebecca Lobo shared a troubling example of sexism she encountered while coaching her son's youth basketball team.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his top buy low/high and sell low-high candidates for Week 6.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority pickups for fantasy managers looking to close out the week in strong fashion.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del wraps up his series detailing his notes from the NFL Draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
With Day 1 in the books, Andy Behrens runs down the players who saw their fantasy values change after the first 32 picks.
The NFL Draft is officially in the books. We no longer need to speculate on where guys will go. Now it's time to see how they fit. Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald look at the rookie fantasy fits they love, the ones they question and the group of picks that are great real life picks but rather 'meh' for fantasy purposes.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
Thanks to a clutch birdie at the 18th, Xander Schauffele has won his first career major championship.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.