SWPL 'striving' for professional status - Murray

Former Hibernian captain Joelle Murray is hoping professional status across the women's game will make the league more competitive.

Murray, who retired this year, recently participated in a women's football summit in Bilbao.

The former Scotland defender played a big part in the progress of women's football in the country and wants to see that continue.

"It’s important to hear what other countries are doing in certain areas within the women's game," Murray told Fifpro.

"Hopefully, between players and union representatives, we can take that back to our respective countries and implement them for the betterment of the game.

"As a footballer playing in Scotland, we want to strive towards that fully professional status across the game, which in turn would – and should – hopefully make the competition a lot closer when it comes to competitive games."