SWPL player to watch - Abbie Larkin

After netting her first, and second, goal for Glasgow City against Hibs last weekend, Abbie Larkin is definitely one to keep an eye on.

The teenager joined City on a free transfer from Shamrock Rovers in the summer but has only recently started to make her mark on Leanne Ross' side.

The striker has been given an opportunity in the starting lineup this month after Brenna Lovera picked up an Achilles injury.

Lovera is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and Larkin is already grabbing her opportunity with both hands.

This weekend City face a Partick Thistle side who, despite last weekend's 4-1 loss to Hearts, have been flying. The defeat put an end to a five-game SWPL winning streak for Brian Graham's side.

Eight points separate City and Partick heading into their clash at the weekend and the current champions will no doubt want to further stretch that gap.

Larkin will be hoping to help her side achieve that and also add to last weekend's brace.