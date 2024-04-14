SWPL: Leaders Rangers beat champions Glasgow City 4-1 as Celtic beat Partick Thistle to keep pace

Leaders Rangers eased aside Glasgow City to leave the 16-time champions seven points adrift in the Scottish Women's Premier League title race.

The 4-1 win in Cumbernauld leaves City trailing a distant third with seven games remaining.

Celtic stay one point behind Rangers after their resounding 5-0 win in the other Glasgow derby away to Partick Thistle.

Aberdeen, Motherwell and Montrose also won their games on Sunday.

Striker Rio Hardy's penalty gave Rangers an early lead, but Scotland winger Lauren Davidson slotted the visitors' equaliser before the end of an even first half.

However, after forward Lizzie Arnot's stunning long-range strike restored Rangers' lead shortly after the break, they dominated and added to their tally through midfield duo Chelsea Cornet and Mia McAulay.

Celtic were four goals up by half-time against Thistle.

Centre-half Caitlin Hayes slid in Natalie Ross' cross before striker Natasha Flint bagged a double and Murphy Agnew also found the net.

Agnew added her second to complete the scoring early in the second half.

In the bottom half, seventh-placed Aberdeen twice came from behind to beat Hamilton Academical 3-2 and keep Robert Watson's visitors bottom of the table on goal difference.

Melissa Reid put Accies in front early on, netting her first goal for the club, but Aberdeen responded almost instantly through Francesca Ogilvie.

Josi Giard restored Accies' lead before the break only for a second-half double from striker Bayley Hutchison to secure a home win.

Motherwell remain three points behind Aberdeen after beating second-bottom Dundee United 2-1 at Fir Park.

Morgan Cross sent the home side into the lead 15 minutes into the second half.

Georgie Robb slipped in the equaliser with 10 minutes remaining, but Lauren Berry turned in what proved to be the winner for Paul Brownlie's side three minutes later.

Meanwhile, eighth-placed Montrose were 2-1 winners away to Spartans, who nevertheless remain six points clear of the bottom two.

Right-back Clare Delworth floated in the visitors' opener after the break and Jade McLaren slotted the second with 12 minutes remaining.

Spartans missed a chance to narrow the lead when Becky Galbraith had a penalty saved by Lauren Perry.

And, while the striker redeemed herself minutes later, Montrose held on for the win that moves them six points clear of the 10th-placed Edinburgh side.