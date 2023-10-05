SWPL Cup: Celtic host Glasgow City in quarter-finals - holders Rangers face Boroughmuir Thistle

Celtic will host Glasgow City in the tie of the round following the draw for the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup quarter-finals.

Holders Rangers, who currently lead SWPL1 from Celtic and City, will entertain second-tier strugglers Boroughmuir Thistle.

In two other all-SWPL1 ties, last season's runners-up, Hibernian, host Dundee United, while Montrose visit Partick Thistle.

Ties will be played on 12 November.

Celtic also entertain City in the league on Thursday in a game that would take the hosts two points clear at the top should they win.

An away victory would take City equal on points with Rangers but still behind on goal difference.