Swollen Stillaguamish River Rages During Record Flooding

The Stillaguamish River in Snohomish, Washington, reached record levels on Tuesday, December 5, after heavy rain and rising snow levels in the area.

This footage, filmed by the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, shows raging floodwaters at Granite Falls.

According to the National Weather Service, Stillaguamish at Arlington set a preliminarily record of 21.34 feet on Tuesday afternoon.

A flood watch was in place for areas around the Snohomish River, effective through late Wednesday night. Credit: Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife via Storyful

