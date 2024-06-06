SWOCC men finish third at NWAC golf championships

Jun. 5—The Southwestern Oregon Community College men's golf team took third place at the recent NWAC championships at Apple Tree Golf Course in Yakima, Wash.

The Lakers finished the two days at 36-over par. North Idaho won the title with a team score of 3-under and Spokane was second at 10-over.

SWOCC's two rounds were 303 and 309.

Nathan Coleman led the Lakers with a ninth-place effort, finishing at 5-over (73-76).

Connor Paulson finished at 12-over and teammates Nick Anderson and Finn Smolders were both 13-over. Shane Sundberg was 14-over and Rune Van den bosch 18-over. They all finished between 21st and 27th places.

Spokane's Trey Lecheminant had an opening round 67 on the way to a two-day total of 7-under par, which was one better than North Idaho's Josh McCartain.

SWOCC's women did not field a complete team. Claire Huff was 14th for the Lakers at 34-over and Morgan Hoefs was 21st at 51-over.

Centralia's Jayda Thomas and Olympic's Nyah Dayton shored the individual title at 18-over and North Idaho won the team title, finishing 30 shots better than Bellevue.

TRACK & FIELD

SWOCC's women finished fourth in the NWAC championships at Mount Hood Community College and the Lakers were eighth in the men's team race. Spokane won the women's title and Lane won its 10th straight men's crown.

Aurora Parsons won the individual title in the discus for the Lakers with a throw of 122-1. She also was seventh in the shot put (39-4).

The Lakers also had the winner in the heptathlon, which was contested a couple of weeks before the NWAC meet. Alannah Gee won the event and Nevaeh Dewitt was third.

During the championship meet, Dewitt finished second in the 100 hurdles for SWOCC's women, in a time of 15.81. She also was fourth in the high jump (4-7 1/2 ), with teammate Maddi Reynolds sixth (4-5 1/2 ).

Aneyai Smith was eighth in the 100 (12.92).

SWOCC as fourth in the 4x100 relay, the group of Cameron Dumas, Bailey Wallack, Dewitt and Smith funning 50.62.

In the 4x400, the Lakers took fourth with the quartet of Dewitt, Olivia Loui, Alannah Gee and Wallack running 4:18.72.

Gee was third in the long jump with a leap of 16-0 1/4 . She also finished fifth in the pole vault, clearing 9-7 1/4 .

Skylar Willey was seventh in the javelin (114-3).

For the men, Gabriel Weaver was second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing in 9:47.26, just behind winner Dublin Gingerich of Lane (9:46.41). Justus Jackson was fourth in the 800 (1:56.07) and fifth in the 1,500 (4:10.72).

Drew Lockner was seventh in the 5,000, finishing in 15:55.30.

Logan Prince led the Lakers' efforts in the field events, placing third in the high jump (6-2 1/4 ), with teammate Tanner Hunt eighth (5-10 1/2 ).

Malique Parkinson was sixth in the triple jump (44-6 3/4 ) and Elijah Douglas was eighth (42-7 1/2 ).

Douglas also was eighth in the long jump (21-2 3/4 ). Ben Swank finished eighth in the javelin (163-0).