Switzerland's Rieder joins VfB Stuttgart on season-long loan

Germany's Toni Kroos (L) and Switzerland's Fabian Rieder battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Switzerland and Germany at the Deutsche Bank Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa

VfB Stuttgart have signed Switzerland midfielder Fabian Rieder on a season-long loan from French club Stade Rennes, the Bundesliga runners-up said on Monday.

Rieder, 22, is part of the Swiss squad at Euro 2024 and featured in all three group stage matches for the team which has reached the last 16 of the tournament in Germany.

“With his qualities as a footballer and the experience that he has already acquired, despite still being relatively young, Fabian Rieder is an ideal fit for us,” Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth said.

“We are convinced that he will quickly become an important part of our play.”

Rieder named Stuttgart "an incredible club" and added: "I’m hoping to use my qualities and my experience to help VfB with the challenges that lie ahead."