Switzerland have winning start into Euro 2024 with 3-1 over Hungary

Switzerland's Breel Embolo celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer match between Hungary and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium. Marius Becker/dpa

Switzerland claimed a 3-1 victory over Hungary on Saturday that could be crucial for progressing from the Euro 2024 group stage.

Michel Aebischer set up the first from Kwadwo Duah in the 12th minute and then struck himself at the end of the first half. It was the first international goal for both players.

Hungary pulled one back from Barnabas Varga in the 66th in an improved second half but substitute Breel Embolo wrapped up matters for the Swiss in stoppage time.

Switzerland had upset then world champions France to reach the quarter-finals of the last Euros in 2021, and Saturday's success put them level on three points with hosts Germany, who routed Scotland 5-1 in Friday's tournament opener in Group A.

The Swiss next meet Scotland on Wednesday while Germany face Hungary. Germany and Switzerland will be assured of a place in the last 16 if they win their games, before they meet in the June 23 group finale. Third-place finishers also have a chance to advance.

Switzerland's Fabian Schar and Hungary's Barnabas Varga battle for the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer match between Hungary and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa