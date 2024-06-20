Switzerland want to upset Euros hosts Germany in final group clash

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates his side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match between Scotland and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium. Marius Becker/dpa

Switzerland need only a draw against Germany on Sunday to qualify for the Euro 2024 last 16, but will be aiming for more and wat to upset the tournament hosts in the final group stage match.

"We're up against a different calibre with this superb attack and the euphoria. But we're going into the game with confidence and are all looking forward to it," midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri said after the 1-1 with Scotland on Wednesday.

"Of course we want to upset the Germans, that's clear."

Shaqiri scored a stunner to cancel out Scotland's opener thanks to an own goal by Fabian Schär.

With the result, a draw against Germany is enough to advance, while a win would make Switzerland finish top of the group.

"We're not quite through yet, but we're only a small step away," coach Murat Yakin said, promising the fans that "we'll definitely qualify."

Even in the event of defeat, second place would only be in danger if Scotland defeat Hungary by a very large margin. And in that case Switzerland would still be in a good position to qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

"We don't have the pressure of having to win at all costs. It will be an open and interesting game," Yakin said.

Shaqiri became the first European footballer to score at six major tournaments in a row, starting with the 2014 World Cup. Not even Portugal's superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved this feat so far.

"This is very special, I'm very proud of it. It's always a great feeling to score for my nation," he said.