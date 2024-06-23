Switzerland vs Germany: Preview, predictions and lineups

Germany round off their Euro 2024 group stage against Switzerland on Sunday night with top spot in Group A at stake.

The hosts impressed again on Matchday 2 as they overcame a diligent Hungary 2-0 to leave them needing just a point on Sunday to win the group and set up a round of 16 tie against the runners-up of Group C - England's group.

After dismantling the woeful Scots on opening night, Germany were tested by Marco Rossi's side on Wednesday and forced to be efficient in their victory. Superstar Jamal Musiala scored his second goal of the tournament to get the ball rolling before Ilkay Gundogan rounded off a flowing move to seal Die Mannschaft's win.

The pressure has been eased on Switzerland after they overcame Hungary on Matchday 1 and they came up against an improved Scotland last time out. Murat Yakin's side were sub-par in their 1-1 draw, but their four-point haul means they've all but secured their place in the round of 16. The Swiss will top the group should they upset the odds on Sunday.

Here's 90min's preview of Sunday's Group A encounter in Frankfurt.

Switzerland vs Germany H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: Germany 3-3 Switzerland (13 October 2020) - UEFA Nations League

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Switzerland vs Germany on TV and live stream

Switzerland team news

Yakin has so far stuck with the same back eight and reshuffled his front three. That will likely be the case on Sunday.

Breel Embolo, Zeki Amdouni Kwadwo Duah and Noah Okafor are all vying for starts against Germany. Shaqiri got the nod on Matchday 2 and will likely keep his place, but Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas could come out of the side.

Switzerland predicted lineup vs Germany

Switzerland predicted lineup vs Germany (3-4-2-1): Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer; Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer, Shaqiri, Okafor; Embolo.

Germany team news

Julian Nagelsmann named an unchanged team for Wednesday's victory over Hungary and, with Germany needing a result to confirm their status as group winners, he could stick with the same XI against Switzerland.

Niclas Fullkrug and Leroy Sane are pushing for starts in attack but are more likely to earn minutes off the bench on Sunday.

Robert Andrich is a booking away from a suspension, so he may be preserved in favour of Pascal Gross.

Germany predicted lineup vs Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Switzerland vs Germany score prediction

It's hard's not to envisage Germany having more attacking joy on Sunday.

Switzerland are bound to be compact between the lines and attempt to limit Germany's playmakers, but Nagelsmann's team are so dynamic and their counter-acting movements so well-timed that even the most diligent of backlines will find them tough to defend against.

However, the hosts rode their luck defensively against Hungary and Switzerland will certainly feel they boast the requisite threats to get at them in transition, especially if Embolo starts. Germany have also shown some vulnerability from set-pieces.

This could be a tricky contest for the hosts, but they should outscore their opponents.