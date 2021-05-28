Switzerland – USMNT: Preview, projected lineups, How to watch

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Mendola
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When Gregg Berhalter’s United States men’s national team plays a strong Switzerland on Sunday, it will be doing it from a position of depth that other iterations of the USMNT could only create via brainstorm.

[ MORE: Three key battles in Chelsea – Man City ]

The side will be without two Champions League finalists, one who will be hours removed from winning the European Cup and another from losing it as Berhalter’s starting goalkeeper Zack Steffen (Man City) and talismanic winger Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) fight for club soccer’s most-heralded item.

And yet it will, should Berhalter choose, be able to call upon the top center back on a Bundesliga UCL qualifier (Wolfsburg), an influential midfielder from a Serie A UCL qualifier (Juventus), a versatile mid from another Bundesliga UCL qualifier (Tyler Adams), a depth winger from the Ligue 1 champions (Lille), and…

Well, let’s just say they could — without Pulisic and Steffen — put 11 starters out from teams in the 2020-21 Champions League or Europa League.

And all of these players are returning to Berhalter with more experience and sharpening of their skill sets

An exercise for you, if you think we’re overstating the depth. Prepare your best XI. Now do a second XI. Then brainstorm the worst non-career-ending-injury outcomes for a lot of these players. Brooks never gets any better. Adams is always a versatile club role player but bounces around Europe. Dest becomes a toy, not a Barca thinkpiece. Steffen and Horvath remain mired behind star goalkeepers but too valuable to sell. Miazga takes nine more loans but never leaves Chelsea. Musah’s ceiling is Etienne Capoue, not Joshua Kimmich.

All that said, do you expect that group of players or their alternatives to fail to qualify for a World Cup out of CONCACAF?

It’s going to be a fun one, kickstarting a busy summer.

More USMNT

Pirlo out, Allegri (back) in at Juventus MLS schedule 2021, odds, how to watch 2021 Gold Cup: How to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

Know the opponent: Switzerland

The Rossocrociati have been led by Bosnian-Swiss boss Vladimir Petkovic since 2014 and there’s real identity to FIFA’s 13th-ranked side.

This is a full-fledged Swiss team who is preparing for EURO with players still trying to cement their place on the roster.

Several don’t have to worry about it. Gladback goalkeeper Yann Sommer has 60 caps and is very good, while options along the back line include Newcastle’s Fabian Schar, Dortmund’s Manuel Akanji, and Wolfsburg’s Kevin Mbabu to name a few.

Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, and Denis Zakaria are part of a hard-hitting midfield that gives Xherdan Shaqiri freedom he rarely sees at Liverpool, and they all cue up Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic, and Admir Mehmedi.

In other words, a USMNT getting ready for its first meaningful games in a while is getting a quick lesson.

How will the USMNT line up?

This is one friendly where it will tip Gregg Berhalter’s hand in some areas, even If the boss only has four days until the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal with Honduras and may rest players in positions of shallow depth (cough, John Brooks).

Given an average performance against a down Catrachos, the semifinal should be a dress rehearsal for the manager’s first scrap for silverware versus Tata Martino and Mexico.

Here are some top questions:

  • With Steffen out, does Ethan Horvath start in goal despite backing up Simon Mignolet at Brugge and only playing four times this season, or does Berhalter go for Real Salt Lake and Olympic qualifying No. 1 David Ochoa?

  • Who pairs with John Brooks?

  • Sergino Dest on the right or left?

  • What’s the midfield and forward pecking order behind Weston McKennie and the absent Pulisic?

USMNT projected XI

versus Switzerland

Horvath

Yedlin — McKenzie — Miazga — Robinson

Green — Yueill — Musah

Reyna

Sargent — Weah

Best XI possible (pre-Pulisic + Steffen arrivals)

Horvath

Dest — Miazga — Brooks — Robinson

McKennie — Adams

Musah — Reyna — Weah

Sargent

USMNT news

Pirlo out, Allegri (back) in at Juventus MLS schedule 2021, odds, how to watch 2021 Gold Cup: How to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

Follow @NicholasMendola

Switzerland – USMNT: Preview, projected lineups, How to watch originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers agree to terms with journeyman LB James Burgess

    James Burgess is set to sign with the 49ers and add some depth to their LB corps in camp.

  • Bonkers Chicken Conspiracy Theory From Arizona Recount Stumps Seth Meyers

    "It will not surprise you to learn that the people who commissioned this audit are, of course, lunatics."

  • Gaza crisis and Biden call make Mahmoud Abbas relevant again

    Ramallah — The crises in Jerusalem and Gaza have made Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas relevant again, with foreign ministers stopping by his headquarters and the phones ringing with calls from world leaders.Why it matters: In the early days of the crisis, Abbas appeared isolated internationally and powerless domestically. The Palestinian Authority feared the tensions in Jerusalem and fighting in Gaza could morph into a new intifada in the West Bank that they would be unable to control.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The chants of protesters in East Jerusalem and the West Bank underscored their anger with the Palestinian Authority, which was struggling to justify another postponement of elections that have now been delayed by 16 years.A prominent leader of Abbas' Fatah movement, Jibril Rajoub, had complained on official Palestinian TV that no Arab leader had contacted Abbas as the crisis broke out."For a long period of time, the Arab interest in the Palestinian issue has significantly decreased, there was a kind of coldness," another senior Palestinian official told me.But fairly suddenly, the crisis turned into a lifeline for Abbas.Driving the news: In just two days, the Palestinian president received Secretary of State Tony Blinken — the first secretary of state to visit Al-Muqata'a (the presidential compound) in more than four years — along with the foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan.Last week, the German foreign minister visited Ramallah, and the British foreign secretary did so on Wednesday. The list will grow in the coming days and weeks.Since the crisis began, Abbas has received calls from President Biden, Saudi Arabia's King Salman, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and many others.One Palestinian official told me Biden’s call was particularly important as it gave leaders around the world a green light to reengage with the Palestinian Authority.The state of play: The Gaza conflict also generated renewed American interest in the Palestinian-Israeli file.For months, Palestinian officials have been urging the Biden administration to restart the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations that have been stalled since 2014.Israel’s recent elections and the delayed Palestinian vote both made it more difficult for the U.S. to launch any such effort, a Palestinian official told me.It was clear that Israel-Palestine was not even in Biden's top 10 priorities, the official told me. Times have changed.What’s next: The Palestinian Authority still hopes the Biden administration will push for the resumption of peace talks."They told us that we have not reached that point yet, maybe later," a Palestinian official said.Go deeper: Blinken warns conflict could start again.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Paige VanZant faces Rachael Ostovich at Bare Knuckle FC on July 23

    Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich will run things back, but on a different stage.

  • Bitcoin slumps 8% as it heads for bruising monthly drop

    Bitcoin slumped on Friday to its lowest this week, taking losses sparked by a growing crackdown in China and environmental concerns to almost 40% so far this month. The biggest cryptocurrency extended earlier losses, falling as much as 8.2% to $35,339 as it stayed pinned in this week's relatively tight trading range. "Bitcoin is currently in a bit of 'slumber mode' trading in the range of $34,000 and $40,000," said Ulrik Lykke, executive director at crypto hedge fund ARK36.

  • Tesla is reportedly in talks to pay for computer chips ahead of time to combat an industry-wide shortage that Elon Musk has said caused 'insane difficulties'

    It would be an unusual practice, but could allow Tesla to jump the line when it comes to securing the increasingly scarce semiconductor chips.

  • Liverpool sign $50 million center back Konate

    Konate joins Matip, Gomez, and Davies as Liverpool center backs on long contracts. Van Dijk and Phillips are signed through 2022-23.

  • Explaining the audit of the presidential election in Maricopa County, Ariz.

    The ballot counting process has been criticized by members of both parties.

  • Tennis-Gauff embracing pressure and playing freer

    The 17-year-old became an overnight sensation when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 as a qualifier with many predicting she was destined to become the dominant force in women's tennis. Gauff, seeded 24 at Roland Garros, will find herself in the spotlight again but says she will not be stressing. "I think I have been playing a lot freer, and I think you can see it while I'm on the court," Gauff, who won her first WTA claycourt title in Parma this month, told reporters.

  • Cuban baseball player defects in Florida

    One of Cuba's top baseball players, Cesar Prieto, has defected after arriving in Florida with the national team to compete in an Olympics qualifying tournament. "His decision, contrary to the commitment made to the people and the team, has generated repudiation among his teammates and other members of the delegation," Cuba's baseball federation said in a statement. The 22-year-old second baseman, who defected after arriving in Miami on Wednesday, is a strong hitter and considered one of Cuba's most promising young baseball talents.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs push Montreal to the brink of elimination?

    Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • After spitting incident, Young, Hawks beat Knicks 105-94

    ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young wanted to make a big impression in his first trip to the playoffs. Shaking off an ugly spitting incident at Madison Square Garden, Young dazzled in the first home playoff game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-94 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their opening-round series Friday night. Spurred on by a raucous crowd of 15,743, by far the largest of the season in Atlanta, the Hawks pulled ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

  • Nude streaker invades rain-soaked Nationals Park ... with a plan

    We had a slightly smarter idiot on the field this time.

  • Jusuf Nurkic with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets

    Jusuf Nurkic (Portland Trail Blazers) with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/27/2021

  • Aaron Gordon with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 05/27/2021

  • Is Stephen Curry worthy of the MVP award after missing playoffs?

    Chris Haynes & Vincent Goodwill debate the current state of the NBA MVP award. Warriors guard Stephen Curry is among three finalists despite his team narrowly missing the playoffs in the play-in tournament. Should award voters hold team records and playoff berths against MVP candidates or are we evolving away from those high standards? Hear the full conversation on Posted Up with Chris Haynes. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • Devin Haney on Jorge Linares bout: 'This is my biggest test on paper'

    WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney talks 1-on-1 with Kevin Iole about his May 29 matchup vs. veteran Jorge Linares.

  • LeBron James, Lakers sound off on Devin Booker shoving Dennis Schroder

    LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did not like Devin Booker shoving Dennis Schroder in mid-air in Game 3.

  • Robert Tonyan: I am ready to win a Super Bowl whenever Aaron Rodgers returns

    Will he or won’t he? Will Aaron Rodgers return as the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2021 or not? That is the multi-million-dollar question. Even Rodgers’ teammates have no idea how the standoff between the league MVP and the Packers is going to work out. Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, who signed his tender with the [more]