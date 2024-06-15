Switzerland start Euro 2024 with important 3-1 win over Hungary

Switzerland's Breel Embolo celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer match between Hungary and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium. Marius Becker/dpa

Switzerland claimed a 3-1 victory over Hungary on Saturday that could be crucial for progressing from the Euro 2024 group stage.

Michel Aebischer set up the first from Kwadwo Duah in the 12th minute and then struck himself at the end of the first half. It was the first international goal for both players who were named as surprise starters by coach Murat Yakin.

Hungary pulled one back from Barnabas Varga in the 66th in an improved second half under the eyes of their Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as part of the 47,000-strong crowd. But substitute Breel Embolo wrapped up matters for the Swiss in stoppage time.

Switzerland had upset then world champions France to reach the quarter-finals of the last Euros in 2021, and Saturday's success put them level on three points with hosts Germany, who routed Scotland 5-1 in Friday's tournament opener in Group A.

The Swiss next meet Scotland on Wednesday while Germany face Hungary. Germany and Switzerland will be assured of a place in the last 16 if they win their games, before they meet in the June 23 group finale. Third-place finishers also have a chance to advance.

'Brutallyimportant' victory

"It was brutally important to start with a victory. We deserved the victory," Man of the Match Granit Xhaka from German double winners Bayer Leverkusen told Swiss broadcasters SRG.

Duah was over the moon, saying: "I'm still dreaming. The second international match, the first goal - I'm exploding inside. I'm very happy. I dedicate the goal to everyone who believed in me."

Perfect start for the Swiss

Roland Sallai fired over for Hungary early on but it was the Swiss who drew first blood in the 12th minute.

Aebischer's defence-splitting pass found Duah who kept his calm to slot home past goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, in only his second cap after being preferred over Embolo in the starting 11 by coach Murat Yakin.

Celebrations were a little delayed because the offside flag initially went up before a video review revealed the forward from Bulgaria's Ludogorez was onside.

Swiss follow up with second goal

Hungary led by Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai were rattled, and it should have been 2-0 in the 20th when Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez played a terrible back pass which Ruben Vargas intercepted but his effort was saved by Gulacsi.

Hungary should have eventually done better when Willi Orban headed right into the arms of goalkeeper Yann Sommer, and they were punished shortly after when Bologna's Aebischer had plenty of space to curl into the bottom right corner from outside the area for 2-0.

Hungary cut the deficit but Swiss clinch it

Hungary stepped up their efforts after the break ad got a lifeline when Varga sneaked in front of a defender at the back post to convert Szoboszlai's cross with a glancing header.

That set up a lively finale with chances on either side, with the better end for the Swiss when Orban's intended header back to Gulacsi was ill-timed and chased down by Embolo who lobbed into the net.

Switzerland's Michel Aebischer (R) celebrates scoring his side's second goal with team mate Ricardo Rodriguez during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer match between Hungary and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium. Marius Becker/dpa

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai (2nd L) and Andras Schafer battle for the ball with Switzerland's Silvan Widmer during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer match between Hungary and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa