Switzerland staff computers stolen during EURO 2024 preparation for Italy

Switzerland suffered a blow in preparation for their EURO 2024 Round of 16 tie against Italy, as three computers were stolen from their coaching staff.

They are set to play against the Azzurri in Berlin on Saturday June 29, having finished runners-up in their group behind Germany, while the Nazionale were second to Spain.

This is the time when the coaches are going to be working on tactical analysis and evaluating the opposition, but their plans took a hit when three computers were stolen from the team hotel.

It was confirmed to German newspaper Bild by Adrian Arnold of the Swiss Football Federation and that the local police was involved.

However, Arnold assured the data on the computers was “not something we need immediately for a precise analysis. If this was an attack on Switzerland’s data, it was against the wrong team.”

Italy have history with Switzerland

Switzerland are the reason Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, topping the group and forcing the Azzurri into the play-offs against North Macedonia.

Both their group games ended in stalemates with Jorginho failing to convert a penalty in each of them.