Switzerland are into the Round of 16 at the Euros, Balogun scores in the Copa América

Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria will continue in the Euros after the Nati draw against Germany. On the other side of the globe, the Monegasque striker scored for the United States for the start of the Copa América.

There will be at least two Monegasques in the Round of 16 at the Euros. While waiting for France and Youssouf Fofana, who are well-positioned to progress out of the group stage, it was the Switzerland with Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo who qualified for the knockout phases. Unbeaten with a victory and two draws, the Nati finished in second place, and could even have picked up first position against Germany.

Breel Embolo in demolition mode

In a draw on Sunday in Frankfurt, the men of Murat Yakin opened the scoring in the first half through Dan Ndoye. Starting for the first time in this competition, the player who opened his account against Hungary showed his ability. In particular, he won 60% of his duels, drew three fouls including Jonathan Tah’s yellow card.

A date with Italy to come?

Unfortunately for him, it is from the bench, next to Denis Zakaria, that he would see the Germans equalize in additional time through Niklas Füllkrug (1-1). It was a thrilling draw that saw them come second in group B, and their next opponent can be Italy, Croatia or Albania. To find out, check back Monday around 11 p.m! Bravo and good luck to both!🇨🇭

A real striker’s goal for Balo’

A little later on Sunday evening, it was the turn of Folarin Balogun to get on the pitch against a modest Bolivia. A gap in class was made good on in the third minute by a jewel of a goal by Christian Pulisic, and the Monegasque striker would underscore the Americans’ domination with the second goal before the break. Found at the edge of the area by his captain, Balo took the ball on his left foot and perfectly hit his shot across goal.

Confidence gained before facing Panama

He thus scored his fourth goal for the USMNT and was even a few centimeters awat from a fifth but his goal was refused for an offside beforehand. No matter, our Rouge et Blanc number 29 will have gained plenty of confidence. It’s a good omen for Team USA which will have to confirm this 2-0 win with another against Panama, on Thursday night (0h), where a win would seal a place in the quarterfinals. Bravo Balo’ ! 🇺🇸