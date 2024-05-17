Switzerland name 38-man squad for Euro 2024 preparations

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin gestures ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin on Thursday named a 38-man squad for the preparations ahead of the Euro 2024 in Germany this summer.

The federation explained that the first phase of preparations starting on Monday will take place with only 21 players since several others will still be involved in competitive matches for their respective clubs.

That group includes, among others, Borussia Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel, who will play the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1, and Granit Xhaka, who still has the Europa League (May 22) and German Cup finals (May 25) with Bayer Leverkusen.

"As many experienced players are not yet available due to commitments with their clubs, a number of youngsters have been called up for the pre-camp. They will have the opportunity to show what they can do and possibly force their way into the Euros," Yakin said.

The first names are expected to be cut from the squad after a friendly match against Estonia on June 4. A second one will be made ahead of a friendly against Autria on June 8.

Yakin has until June 7 to send his Euro 2024 squad with a maximum of 26 players to European football ruling body UEFA.

Switzerland kick off the Euro 2024 against Hungary before facing Scotland and hosts Germany.