Switzerland Euro 2024 Star Emerges As Strong Candidate To Replace Aston Villa Transfer Target

Bologna winger Dan Ndoye has now become a genuine candidate to join Inter Milan this summer in case Denzel Dumfries were to leave.

The former FC Basel man joined Bologna last summer for 9 million euros. He made 32 appearances for the Emilians last term, contributing with a goal and two assists.

The 23-year-old has a contract with the Rossoblu valid until June 2027. However, the Nerazzurri are reportedly keeping a close eye on him.

As reported yesterday, Inter director Dario Baccin was in the stands yesterday for the Euro 2024 clash between Switzerland and Scotland. The latter was specifically there to scout Ndoye.

According to FcInterNews, Baccin’s feedback was very positive, with the winger producing an impressive display in the 1-1 draw.

Despite being an offensive winger, the Nerazzurri believe Ndoye to be capable of playing as a wingback.

However, Inter won’t make a concrete bid just yet as they’re waiting to resolve Dumfries’ future.

Inter Milan Could Replace Denzel Dumfries With Dan Ndoye

The Dutchman only has one year left on his contract. So while the two parties are still negotiating over a potential extension, the Italian champions would be looking to sell the player if they fail to reach an agreement in order to avoid losing him for free a year later.

Aston Villa have emerged as one of the main candidates to sign the Netherlands international.

As the source tells it, if Dumfries ends up leaving Inter, Ndoye could be a serious option for the Nerazzurri.

Bologna have reportedly named their price at 25 million euros. However, Inter would likely attempt to lower the cost by inserting players in exchange.