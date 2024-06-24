Switzerland EURO 2024 Hero Responds To Inter Milan Links: ‘I’m Just Taking It One Step At A Time’

Bologna and Switzerland winger Dan Ndoye isn’t getting ahead of himself as far as transfer links to Inter Milan.

Speaking to Swiss outlet RSI after Switzerland’s 1-1 group stage draw with Germany at the Euros yesterday, via FCInterNews, the 23-year-old addressed the recent rumours.

Inter have been scouting Ndoye. Nerazzurri Sporting Director Dario Baccin was at Wednesday’s EURO 2024 group stage match between Switzerland and Scotland, specifically to watch the Bologna man.

And Inter are targeting Ndoye for a specific reason.

The Nerazzurri see the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for Denzel Dumfries on the right flank.

The Nerazzurri will not sign Ndoye if they do not sell Dumfries. But if the Dutchman is to leave, it would likely be for a fee similar to what Inter would end up paying for Ndoye.

Everything will depend on the outcome of contract extension talks between Inter and Dumfries in this respect.

Dumfries has made no secret of the fact that he wants to stay at Inter.

But if the Nerazzurri can’t find an agreement on a new deal with the Dutchman, they will aim to cash in this summer rather than losing him on a free transfer in twelve months’ time.

And in that case, Inter would be ready to move for Ndoye.

The Swiss is not exactly a like-for-like replacement for Dumfries. But Inter believe that he could be at his best playing in a two-way wingback role.

Bologna Winger Dan Ndoye Responds To Inter Milan Transfer Links

A switch to Inter would certainly be a step up for Ndoye.

The Swiss made the move from Basel to Bologna last summer.

The Rossoblu invested around €10 million to sign Ndoye. That was a significant fee by their standards.

But it has already paid off for Bologna.

Ndoye helped the Emilians to a surprise Champions Leagur qualification.

And for the player himself, it has opened up the possibility of playing for an even more glamorous club.

As far as Ndoye is concerned, though, he stressed that “Things move very fast in football.”

“One day you’re at the top. And then the next you’re at the bottom.”

“I want to keep going as I have been,” Ndoye said. “Right now, I’m just focused on the Euros with Switzerland.”

Ndoye has started all of Switzerland’s group stage matches at the Euros. He scored in a 1-1 draw against Germany yesterday.