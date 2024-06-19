Switzerland Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Analysis

Switzerland will be hoping to improve on their best European Championships campaign this year at Euro 2024, having reached the quarter-final stage at Euro 2020.

The Swiss side have been drawn into Group A at Euro 2024, alongside hosts Germany, Scotland and Hungary. It’s a tough looking group, with all four sides capable of qualification, and Switzerland will need to be at their best to ensure they don’t slip up and fail to make the knockout stages.

An opening win over Hungary was a welcome one, and puts Switzerland on course for yet another group qualification – although a 1-1 draw with Scotland may give them food for thought ahead of their final match against Germany.

Group A – Matchweek One

Hungary 1-3 Switzerland.

Switzerland began the game well and then held on through a resurgence from Hungary before adding some polish to the scoreline through Breel Embolo in injury time.

Group A – Matchweek Two

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

Switzerland will have been hoping to secure their spot in the knock-out stages against Scotland but in the end the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in Cologne with Xherdan Shaqiri scoring el Nati’s equaliser in the first-half.

Group A – Matchweek Three

There have been 52 meetings between these two sides with Germany holding the key advantage with 35 wins. The last three meetings have passed without the Germans picking up a win though and Switzerland will be hoping that form carries them through to another positive result this summer.