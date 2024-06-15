Switzerland Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Analysis

Switzerland will be hoping to improve on their best European Championships campaign this year at Euro 2024, having reached the quarter-final stage at Euro 2020.

The Swiss side have been drawn into Group A at Euro 2024, alongside hosts Germany, Scotland and Hungary. It’s a tough looking group, with all four sides capable of qualification, and Switzerland will need to be at their best to ensure they don’t slip up and fail to make the knockout stages.

Group A – Matchweek One

There have been a huge 46 meetings between these two, spanning from 1911 to 2017. With over 100 years of history, Hungary have the huge advantage with 30 wins compared to Switzerland’s 11, but only one of those victories have come since 1989, with more recent history siding with the Swiss.

Group A – Matchweek Two

Group A Date Fixture Ground 19/06 Scotland vs Switzerland (8pm) Cologne Stadium, Cologne *All times BST

These two nations have met 16 times over the years but only once in the last 25 years. Switzerland came out on top in that encounter but there aren’t many historical trends that we can focus on to gleam what may happen this summer. Scotland have won eight of the 16 meetings in total but this tie looks a lot more even than that may suggest.

Group A – Matchweek Three

Group A Date Fixture Ground 23/06 Switzerland vs Germany (8pm) Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt *All times BST

There have been 52 meetings between these two sides with Germany holding the key advantage with 35 wins. The last three meetings have passed without the Germans picking up a win though and Switzerland will be hoping that form carries them through to another positive result this summer.