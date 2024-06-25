Switzerland coach Yakin wary of Donnarumma in Euro last-16 clash

Switzerland Coach Murat Yakin pictured prior to the start of the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Switzerland and Germany at the Deutsche Bank Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Switzerland must be "precise and efficient" to get past Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in their Euro 2024 last-16 clash, coach Murat Yakin said on Tuesday.

The Swiss meet the holders on Saturday in Berlin after Italy drew with Croatia on Monday thanks to a leveller deep into injury time. Donnarumma saved a Luka Modric penalty earlier in the game and then was unlucky to concede a Modric goal soon after.

Donnarumma saved "impossible balls," Yakin said.

Nevertheless Switzerland feel they can better the Azzurri as the team has "enough quality and experience" even if knock-out football brings a "different pressure," he added.

"We're really looking forward to the clash. A lot of things have worked for us so far,"

Switzerland are unbeaten, defeating Hungary first up and drawing with Scotland and hosts Germany in Group A as they finished second. Germany only equalized in stoppage time.

Six players from the Swiss squad are under contract with Italian clubs.