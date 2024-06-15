Switzerland coach Yakin denies tensions with Xhaka

Switzerland Coach Murat Yakin is on the pitch during a training session. Yakin has rejected media reports at home that his relationship with star midfielder Granit Xhaka is at breaking point. Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has rejected media reports at home that his relationship with star midfielder Granit Xhaka is at breaking point.

Xhaka matured to help Bayer Leverkusen to a league and cup double this term but has always been a livewire, leading to fears in the Swiss press that tensions might undermine their Euro 2024 campaign.

"There is absolutely no problem between us," Yakin told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"We have an excellent relationship and regularly exchange ideas. But - and this is no different in Switzerland than in other countries - our names sell well in the media. We have to live with that, it's part of the game."

The Swiss open their tournament against Group A rivals Hungary later on Saturday in Cologne.