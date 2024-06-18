Switzerland braced for Scotland response in Cologne

[Getty Images]

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin and defender Manuel Akanji both expect a very different Scotland side to the one which was mauled 5-1 by Germany in Munich on Friday.

Both spoke about the excellent qualifying campaign Scotland had, with them describing the marquee wins over Spain at Hampden and Norway in Olso as "the real Scotland". Both feel Scotland froze on opening night and won’t do the same again in Cologne on Wednesday.

Akanji in particular was quite expansive on the dangers Scotland can pose, and the players who’ve impressed him in particular in games he’s played against them recently.

He spoke of the "great seasons" both John McGinn and Scott McTominay have had for Aston Villa and Manchester United respectively, while acknowledging the threat posed by Andy Robertson as an attacking force down the left side.

His manager Yakin was keen to praise the German performance the other day, and to downplay any feeling that Scotland under-performed.

"The pressure was very high for Germany," he said. "They played very well, they were very concentrated.

"Not only did they score five goals, they played well with and without the ball and this was the key."

And just in case anyone is in any doubt about the dangers Switzerland will pose Scotland tomorrow night, look at the spine of their team.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer has just won Serie A with Inter; Akanji helped Manchester City to a fourth consecutive Premier League title, and captain Granit Xhaka has just played a pivotal role as Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga undefeated. I’ve not even mentioned one of the stand-out players from their opening day 3-1 defeat of Hungary, Michel Aebischer.

Scotland have a lot on their plate against the Swiss in what is surely a 'must not lose' game.