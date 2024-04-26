Switzer – no, not that one – commits to Arkansas out of transfer portal

The man who goes by the first name Anthony should be a quick fan-favorite in Arkansas.

Anthony Switzer, a hybrid defensive back-linebacker from Utah State, committed to Arkansas out of the transfer portal on Friday. He is, of course, no relation to former Arkansas football player, Oklahoma Sooners and Dallas Cowboys head coach Barry Switzer.

But count on the references coming in the 2024 season.

Switzer was an All-Mountain West honorable selection last year. He had 85 tackles, incluing eight for-loss, three sacks, an interception and four pass break-ups for the Aggies in his lone season in Logan. Before transferring to Utah State, he played in 24 games at Arkansas State.

A graduate of Marion High, Switzer spent three years in Jonesboro after being named all-state. He was just a two-star recruit coming out of MHS, but impressed so much with Utah State last year, he was an easy offer during his visit to Fayetteville earlier in the week.

Switzer is the third player to commit to Arkansas since the portal re-opened in the spring, joining running back Rodney Hill and linebacker Larry Worth.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire