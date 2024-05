(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Switchbacks Unified team made its entrance for the 2024 season at the Phil Long Club at Weidner Field on Monday night, May 13.

The staff introduced the players in front of family, friends and fans.

Former USA women’s soccer star Jennifer Grubb joins the staff as an assistant and says its a joy to work with this year’s squad.

