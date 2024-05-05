Switchbacks FC wins 2-0 against El Paso Locomotive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks secured a 2-0 win against El Paso Locomotive on Saturday night, May 4, 2024.

It was a full house at Weidner Field on Saturday night, and the Switchbacks brought their best to the delight of fans. The first goal of the night was scored by #9 Ronaldo Damus. Then, #99 Maalique Foster went in for the strike but hit the right goal post, leaving the score at 1-0.

In the second half, a penalty was conceded by El Paso player Eric Calvillo and was won by Switchbacks player #20 Yosuke Hanya, and the Switchbacks were awarded a penalty kick. Damus took the position. El Paso’s goalkeeper went right, and Damus’ kick went left, and he got the second goal of the night.

“I think in the first half I thought we were very good with possession and we thought we pressed well,” said Switchbacks Assistant Coach James Chambers. “We dropped off a little bit towards the last five to seven minutes of the first half. We came out in the second half and they (El Paso) had the ball more than we would have liked. But I think the boys did so well, especially out one nil to keep the clean sheet, so really, really happy for the boys.”

Next up on the schedule for the Switchbacks is Saturday, May 11 at Hartford Athletic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.