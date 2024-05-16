Switchbacks FC look to extend win streak to 4 on Friday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Switchbacks started this season on a 5-game losing streak, but have won their last 3 games to collect 9 points in the league.

On Friday, the Switchbacks host Rhode Island FC for Armed Forces Night.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

