Switchbacks FC Dominate Orange County 4-2

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Switchbacks dominated Saturday’s match against Orange County SC, and ended with a score of 4-2.

The Switchbacks came out strong in the first half with 10 shots on goal, three on target, and lead with 60.9% in possession. #20 Yosuke Hanya had a rocket of a goal to start the night. In the 19′ from about 25 yards out he was able to find the bottom left corner of the net. The Switchbacks continued to stay steady throughout the first leaving the first half 1-0.

Orange County came out in the second ready to compete with the Switchback’s energy. Orange County’s #11 Bryce Jamison responded with two goals. Jamison’s first goal in the 41′ from beyond the six-yard line went straight into the back left corner of the COS’ net. His second in the 61′ Jamison snuck past the Switchbacks’ keeper, kicking the ball straight into the right bottom corner of the net coming from just shy of six yards.

The boys quickly responded with a goal in the 63′. #99 Maalique Foster from behind the 18 found the back of Orange County’s bottom left corner of the net after he passed several defenders and right through two of them to receive his first goal of the 2024 season.

The Switchbacks kept steady until the go-ahead goal in the 82′. Hanya had a similar goal to Fosters’, coming in hot after a bad pass by Orange County. Just outside the six-yard box, Hanya kicked the ball directly into the bottom right corner, earning a brace for himself. Foster quickly answered with another goal in the 86′. #17 Jairo Henriquez easily found Foster at the top of the penalty arc and shot into the bottom right corner, just missing Orange County’s keeper. The defense was able to hold off Orange County for the remainder of the game, ending the match at 4-2.

The Switchbacks have a two-game road trip with Las Vegas Lights on Tuesday, June 18th, and New Mexico United on Saturday, June 22nd. The boys then return to Weidner Field on June 29th, to face Monterey Bay Union for Club and Country Night!

